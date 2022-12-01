Following the special Sonic Frontiers collaboration with Monster Hunter earlier this month, Sega has now revealed its plans for even more free updates.

The game company has revealed a new '2023 content road map' - featuring a total of three updates. Players can expect all sorts of content including a Juke Box, Photo Mode, new challenge modes, Sonic's Birthday, an open zone challenge, new Koco, and new playable characters & new story content.

There's no specific release date attached to this new content just yet, but Sega has said it will be entirely free. In addition to this, Sega will also be rolling out free 'Holiday Cheer Suit' DLC on 21st December.