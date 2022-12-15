Subscribe to Nintendo Life on

One of the most ambitious releases of the year was the new "open-zone" adventure, Sonic Frontiers. If you're still not sure whether or not you would be interested in the Switch version of the game, Sega has now released a free demo on Japan's eShop.

The demo is roughly 2.9GB in size and will allow players to try out the first 15 minutes of the title. It's got full English language support as well. To access this demo, you'll need to have created a Japanese Nintendo account, and from there you can boot up the digital store and download it.

This demo follows Sega announcing earlier this week that Sonic Frontiers has now sold over 2.5 million copies worldwide. In the near future, it's adding a free 'Holiday Cheer Suit' DLC item. And in 2023, it's got a whole roadmap planned - with content like a jukebox, photo mode, new story content and more.