Sonic Frontiers on the Switch might not be truly "next-gen" but according to Takashi Iizuka, there's nothing to worry about.

Speaking to Gamereactor, the Sonic Team boss mentioned how Sega wanted to provide Switch fans with the "same experience" as players on other platforms including "high-end" PC.

The Hedgehog Engine the game is running on has been repeatedly updated over the years to make multiplatform development as easy as possible for Sonic Team, and although the Switch version won't feature the same "high-end assets" as these other systems (like PC), it's still "very comparable". Here's exactly what he had to say:

“Our artists are making tons of content at very high levels, and if you got this great and amazing high-spec PC, that’s great. But we also want to make sure, that people who are playing on the Nintendo Switch have the same experience. So, we are not necessarily using the same high-end assets, but the Hedgehog Engine is able to reduce it to a size where it’s going to look very comparable on a Nintendo Switch, as it is to a high-end PC.”

Previous reports suggest Sonic Frontiers will target 30fps and a resolution of 720p on the Nintendo Switch. Will you be adding this version to your game library? Comment below.