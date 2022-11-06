Sonic Frontiers on the Switch might not be truly "next-gen" but according to Takashi Iizuka, there's nothing to worry about.
Speaking to Gamereactor, the Sonic Team boss mentioned how Sega wanted to provide Switch fans with the "same experience" as players on other platforms including "high-end" PC.
The Hedgehog Engine the game is running on has been repeatedly updated over the years to make multiplatform development as easy as possible for Sonic Team, and although the Switch version won't feature the same "high-end assets" as these other systems (like PC), it's still "very comparable". Here's exactly what he had to say:
“Our artists are making tons of content at very high levels, and if you got this great and amazing high-spec PC, that’s great. But we also want to make sure, that people who are playing on the Nintendo Switch have the same experience. So, we are not necessarily using the same high-end assets, but the Hedgehog Engine is able to reduce it to a size where it’s going to look very comparable on a Nintendo Switch, as it is to a high-end PC.”
Previous reports suggest Sonic Frontiers will target 30fps and a resolution of 720p on the Nintendo Switch. Will you be adding this version to your game library? Comment below.
[source gamereactor.eu, via nintendoeverything.com]
As long as it doesn't cause seizures (ala Sonic Colors on Switch), it's fine.
A review would be nice.
Overselling it?
One good thing to come from leaks is I was able to see how the Switch version runs. If you search for "sonic frontiers switch gameplay" on YouTube you should be able to find vids with the first 30 or 60 mins of gameplay near the top without any late-game spoilers. I think it's looking really solid on the Switch.
So, all versions will look kinda crappy Interesting decision...
the early footage we have seen, actually looks pretty good, much better then I thought it would on a switch console, only issue is the the fps drops, other then that, I think it looks solid. I just hope there is a day one patch to fix the fps trouble, which I heard there is already a fix for if you zoom your camera out in the setting.
Forces and Colours Ultimate were pretty bad on Switch compared to other platforms, right? (well i suppose they were just pretty bad games in general...) I've no hope for Sonic these days, yet I still feel like I need to pay attention to the series...
@EarthboundBenjy maybe unpopular opinion, but I think the wii version looks better, The color, lighting, all of it looks much better on the wii, to me at least.
@EarthboundBenjy Forces was fine on Switch, it just ran at a solid 30fps instead of 60fps.
Colours I think had more difficulties and personally I hated the sound mixing too... the music was too quiet (a crime in a Sonic game) and some of the effects horribly loud, with no ability to adjust that... luckily you can on Frontiers.
"Not next gen..."
Spec-wise it's not even LAST gen!
I don't know given Sonic reputation for modern games it always has way to disappoint fans i hope does run properly on switch look at colours.
@Gamergirl94 Colours was by poor 3rd party devs. I think Sonic Team seem to know how to program for the Switch. Forces ran well and footage of Frontiers on Switch, on YouTube looks pretty smooth.
To be fair, the Switch version looks kinda solid from the leaks. The framerate seems to be at a mostly stable 30FPS. The pop in is horrendous though.
Is it just me or are Sonic games usually hyped to the max and once they release the games are ‘okay’. I mean totally legit from a marketing point of view and it’s the word we life in, I guess.
I hope the game is gonna be fast and great.
Be alot more interesting to see how Hogwarts legacy compares on switch to other platforms still don't think that will be a native port
