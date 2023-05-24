Once you've made your way to Hateno Village in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, you'll notice the locals have got swept up in a very odd looking fashion trend involving outfits adorned with mushrooms. What on earth is going on?

Well, head on over to Cece's store in the town where there's a bit of a commotion going on and you'll kickstart The Mayoral Election side adventure, a multipart quest that we'll breakdown and guide you through.

Zelda: Tears Of The Kingdom: How To Complete 'The Mayoral Election' Side Adventure

How To Start The Mayoral Election

First things first, as we already mentioned, head on over to Cece's store in Hateno Village to find a crowd of mushroom-mad fashion fans trying to get in. They'll be waved away but you'll manage to get into the store to speak with Cece.

Whilst chatting to the mushroom-crazed fashionista, the Mayor Reede will burst in complaining that Cece's colourful creations are affecting the town's prize crops. He's absolutely livid! The two come to an understanding though, as Cece suggests they hold a Mayoral election to resolve the issue.

Now, in order to complete this adventure, you're going to need to jump around a series of quests. Luckily, we've got guides for each of them so jump down below and follow the links in order to finish up every side adventure required to get this election underway:

First, you'll need to hand our mushrooms to eight individuals around Hateno Village.