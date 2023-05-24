This very short side adventure will crop up in Hateno Village, most likely as you pursue another quest, 'The Mayoral Election'.

Let's take a look at how to complete this one in our A New Signature Food quest guide.

Zelda: Tears Of The Kingdom: How To Complete 'A New Signature Food' Side Adventure

First up, we need to take a trip to Mayor Reede's great big house in Hateno Village - it's the one with the tower on it - and head inside to speak to the man himself.

Reede will inform you that he wants to recreate a very special signature recipe that's important to Hateno...except he can't remember it.

You're now required to find Reede's recipe. To do so, we want to head off to speak with Koyin, who you'll find standing by the lake shore at Hateno Pasture - you may have visited her already to give her a mushroom.

Once with Koyin speak to her to kick off the side adventure 'A Letter to Koyin'. Retrieve the bottle from the lake here using your Ultrahand skills (and perhaps a raft) to net the Hateno Cheese recipe and then return to a delighted Mayor Reede to complete your quest.

Now that Reede has his cheese, you may want to speak with his worried wife, who suspects all is not right with the mayor. Check out our Reede's Secret guide for help with this next one.

For more handy guides, check out our Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom walkthrough for all of your adventuring needs.