It seems as though all is not quite as it should be with Mayor Reede over in Hateno Village, or at least his wife thinks so anyway. In order to sort out what's what, let's take a look at how to complete Reede's Secret, one of several quests that make up 'The Mayoral Election' side adventure.

Zelda: Tears Of The Kingdom: How To Complete 'Reede's Secret' Side Adventure



First up, we want to kick things off here by speaking to Reede's wife, Clavia, to start the quest.

Clavia will inform you that Reede has been locking himself in his shed every night and she's suspicious of what he's up to. We don't blame you, Clavia.

Now, you'll need to find out what's going on, but the shed is locked! Luckily for us, you can head a short walk north to a well and then drop down to do a little monster battling and rock exploding and make your way directly underneath the shed. Make sure to have the side adventure activated in your menu so that you can use the marker as a guide here.

Once inside the shed via the magic of Ascend, read Reede's journal to find out what he's been up to, and then return to the distraught Clavia to complete this quest and get some juicy tomatoes as a reward.

Now that Reede's Secret has been revealed, all revelations pertaining to the mayoral elections in Hateno will have come to light and you'll likely want to head over to Cece's shop to see what transpires from here.

For more handy guides, check out our Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom walkthrough for all of your adventuring needs.