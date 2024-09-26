The Lynel is one of the most powerful enemies we've ever faced in The Legend of Zelda series, and this fearsome foe is back in Echoes of Wisdom.

Finding the Lynel is difficult, but once you have, you can not only best it in battle but also claim it as one of your own.

The Lynel is easily the strongest Echo in Echoes of Wisdom, and in this guide, we'll be telling you how to find and get the Lynel Echo for yourself.

Where to Find the Lynel Echo in Echoes of Wisdom

From our experience, the Lynel Echo can only be found in the late game.

In fact, we didn't catch him until the credits rolled, but we believe you can get the Lynel Echo as soon as the Eternal Forest is fully accessible, which is during The Prime Energy and Null Main Quest.

To find the Lynel, we first spoke to a man in the Northern Sanctuary, which is north of Hyrule Castle Town. If you haven't fixed the Stilled Northern Sanctuary rift, then go ahead and do that. Talk to him and he'll mention some "menacing tracks" in the quiet forest northwest of the Sanctuary.

How to get the Lynel Echo

Head to the Eternal Forest and head to the northeast corner of the forest. There's a large clearing here — remember that location for later.

Look around on the ground in the area just before the clearing and you'll spot some cloven footprints. Pay attention to the way the footprints are leading, and follow the footprints until you reach the next set. Keep doing this until you're eventually led back to that clearing. Approach slowly, and you'll see a blue Lynel in the area.

To beat the Lynel, use your strongest Echoes to overwhelm it. You will probably have to re-summon them, too, as the Lynel does a lot of damage. Try to stay away from the Lynel, otherwise, he'll hit you and can take off a significant amount of Hearts. Bring your best Smoothies with you — either to reduce damage or heal a lot.

If you keep on the Lynel, you should eventually beat it, meaning you can capture its essence and summon this foe for your very own bidding.

What does the Lynel Echo do?

The Lynel Echo is like almost every other monster in Echoes of Wisdom — it attacks other enemies for Zelda. The difference is, it's extremely powerful.

Of course, that power comes with a cost. Initially, the Lynel Echo will cost six ▲ to summon. That's not cheap, but the Lynel does have a spinning attack and a two-hit slash, meaning it does a lot more damage than most other echoes.

If you get Tri up to the maximum level, the Lynel Echo will only cost five ▲ to summon.

Even though it's an expensive Echo, the Lynel is absolutely worth using during the game's toughest challenges, which include the final stages of the Slumber Dojo. Just remember that they can't swim.

That's all for this section of our Echoes of Wisdom guide. For more help, hints, or tips, head on over to our Echoes of Wisdom walkthrough hub.