Hyrule is chock full of caves and secrets in Echoes of Wisdom, and one of the most well-hidden ones is the Graveyard Cave.

Tucked away in the northern part of Hyrule Field, the Graveyard Cave has a slightly tricky puzzle that might have you stumped. But in this guide, we have the solution to the Graveyard Cave puzzle, as well as how to access the cave.

Where is the Graveyard Cave?

The Graveyard Cave is just north of Hyrule Castle Town in Hyrule Field. You'll find it directly east of the Eternal Forest, south of Hebra Mountain, and west of Eastern Hyrule Field and Jabul Waters.

You can get there either by following the path north from Hyrule Castle Town, or by going east from Kakariko Village. There's a Smoothie Shop and a Waypoint close to the graveyard.

If this is your first time here, you'll notice there's a rift covering a large portion of the area. This is the Stilled Northern Sanctuary Rift, and you'll need to clear it to enter the Graveyard Cave.#

Once the Sanctuary has been cleared of the rift, head east towards a small graveyard. Speak to the lady who will talk about a hidden staircase in the graveyard, which you can find pretty easily.

Head up the stairs at the back to find a large gravestone with a brazier on either side of it. Use a fire-based Echo like Ignazol to light the torches, and the grave will move to reveal some stairs. Head down there.

Graveyard Cave Walkthrough

The Graveyard Cave isn't a big cave, but it focuses on an Echo you probably haven't come across before — the Ghini Echo.

You'll see these enemies immediately upon entering the cave. They're essentially ghosts, meaning they can go through walls — that's what you need to remember. Defeat one of these ghosts and capture its Echo, then continue through the corridor.

On the way, you'll also spot the Stuffed Toy Echo. Grab it, because it's good for distracting the ghosts. then head through the north door.

Graveyard Cave Switch Puzzle Solution

Get rid of the Ghini in the next room, then north, and you'll spot a switch on the other side of the wall.

You need to select the Ghini Echo, lock onto the switch, and hold down Y to send the Ghini through the wall. It will then approach the switch and hit it, unlocking a door to the right.

Head through it, get the Ghini Lv. 2 Echo, and then through the next door for a chest containing a Golden Egg. Press the switch here and leave through the door to the south.

That's all for this section of our Echoes of Wisdom guide. For more help, hints, or tips, head on over to our Echoes of Wisdom walkthrough hub.