There are lots of rifts covering Hyrule in Echoes of Wisdom, and they're well worth clearing out — not only is it just good to save Hyrule, but you'll also get Might Crystals and level up Tri for your efforts.

The Stilled Hebra Mountain Passage, however, has an extra reward — a Stamp! Stamp Guy has hit a snag with his Stamp Rally, and if you want to get every single stamp in Echoes of Wisdom, you'll need to complete this Side Quest and clear out the rift.

Fortunately, we've got a guide below that covers the Stamp Stand Swallowed! Side Quest. This includes where to find out, how to clear the Stilled Hebra Mountain Passage Rift, and your reward for completing the quest.

Where to find the Stamp Stand Swallowed Side Quest

You'll find Stamp Stand Swallowed! high up in Hebra Mountain. It's on the snowball path, which is just one layer below the summit, where you eventually reach the Stilled Hebra Mountain Rift and Lanayru Temple.

You can do this once you've completed the Still Missing Main Quest and unlocked the Lands of the Goddesses Main Quest.

When you reach the snowball chasm, head east and you'll soon spot Stamp Guy panicking. Talk to him and you'll find out that one of his stamp stands has been swallowed. Uh oh! Time to get it back.

Stamp Stand Swallowed Side Quest - Solution And Rewards

Unlike a few Side Quests, Stamp Stand Swallowed is pretty straightforward. All you need to do is enter and clear the rift in front of you. Easy!

Your reward? Well, what else would it be but a Stamp! You'll also get 2 Might Crystals for clearing the rift.

Stilled Hebra Mountain Passage Rift Walkthrough

When you enter the rift, Tri will tell you that there are just three locations you need to find to rescue all of his friends. Fewer than normal! Let's rescue them, then.

From the entrance, head west across a few snowy platforms. Use your Echoes to make your way across. This island is full of Ice Blocks and Snomauls. Melt the ice to the far left to find the first energy mass. Return to the entrance and then head east this time. Much the same as the previous path, use Echoes to jump across to a platform full of Ice Blocks. Defeat the Freezard here and then melt the ice in the north for more of Tri's friends. Finally, return to the middle platform and head north. You'll reach a large body of water. You can swim close to the top, but there's ice blocking the way. So get outside by standing on the trees, and use Water Blocks to stack them up. Swim up, and you'll get the last of Tri's friends.

