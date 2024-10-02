After being rescued from one of the rifts in Echoes of Wisdom, the citizens of Hyrule need Zelda's help even more.

One Soldier Too Many is one of the many Side Quests Zelda can complete during her adventure, and in this guide, we'll tell you where to pick up this Side Quest, how to complete it, and the rewards you get for finishing it.

Where to find the One Soldier Too Many Side Quest



You'll be able to start the One Soldier Too Many after you've cleared the Hyrule Castle Dungeon and defeated the boss there. After you get the Lands of the Goddesses Main Quest, you can freely explore Hyrule Castle Town.

This quest is given to you by a soldier who is standing guard at the entrance to the Castle Town. Speak to him, and he'll reveal that some equipment has gone missing. It can surely only be an Echo of a soldier, right?

One Soldier Too Many Side Quest - Solution & Rewards

For One Soldier Too Many, you need to find and speak to three different soldiers in the Castle Town. You can speak to every soldier in town if you want, but there are only a few you actually need to talk with:

Speak to the soldier on the west side of the town wall

Then, speak to Beecher inside the barracks and ask about the "Missing equipment"

Lastly, speak to the soldier standing next to the well - pay attention to him, you should spot something missing

After these three points, head back inside the barracks and speak to the soldier again. he'll ask you a series of questions. Give these responses:

"Princess Zelda, did you see a soldier with damaged equipment?" - I sure did .

. "Where did you see the suspicious soldier?" - Near the well .

. "And which piece of equipment was damaged?" - The lance.

After that, Beecher will talk to the culprit. Turns out, he's not an Echo, he just wanted to join the army! Oops.

With that cleared up, you're rewarded with a Golden Egg.

