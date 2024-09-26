Welcome to our Boss Guides for The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom.

Here we'll be tackling the first true boss of the game, the final challenge of the Suthorn Ruins dungeon. Beware, there are minor spoilers in this guide, so if you don't want to know who the boss is, hop out.

Below we've detailed the best strategy on how to beat the boss of the Suthorn Ruins dungeon.

The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom: Seismic Taelus Boss Strategy

Seismic Taelus Phase 1

The Seismic Taelus is big, but it's very easy to defeat and plays on the same principle you've been using for most of this dungeon — Bind.

For the first phase, the Taelus will slam his hands into the ground. Get away if he does that. He can also spin around in the centre of the room. What you need to do is Bind to the glowing purple orb on his body and pull at it.

Once you've pulled the orb out of his body, swap to Swordfighter Form or send your Echoes and damage it. You need to repeat this process three times. The orb will first be at the bottom, on its left arm, then on top of its head.

Seismic Taelus Phase 2

Once you've attacked the orb three times, the Taelus will change colour and become more violent. Your strategy doesn't change much here, and neither does the boss', you just need to wait a little longer. Its fist slam move also hits a wider area, so be careful.

When attempting to pull the orb out, make sure you're as close to the boss as can be, particularly when it's in the head. If you're too close to a wall, you won't be able to pull the orb and you'll have to try and grab it again.

Otherwise, do what you did in the first phase and you'll win. You'll get Heart Container, a level-up for Tri, and, 5 Might Crystals.

That's all for this section of our Echoes of Wisdom guide. For more help, hints, or tips, head on over to our Echoes of Wisdom walkthrough hub.