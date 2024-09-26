Welcome to our Boss Guides for The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom.

This guide covers the last off of the Eldin Temple Dungeon, including the best strategy and all the rewards.

If you haven't made it this far yet, then duck out now as this boss contains minor spoilers for Echoes of Wisdom.

The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom: Volvagia Boss Strategy

Volvagia Phase 1

A returning boss from Ocarina of Time, Volvagia is a little different from his 1998 counterpart, but not massively.

The first thing to note is the green orb on its neck — you need to destroy this to do any damage to the boss itself. To do that, try and get close to the boss, but it will do its best to stop you.

Volvagia can fire large green orbs at Zelda. These are slow but they track her movements, so dodge them as best you can. It will also attack you with fireballs, so deal with those as appropriate. You can either break the orb with Echoes or use Bind to pull it off the boss. Either way, if it breaks, you'll stun the boss, allowing you to get in for a few hits.

Volvagia will also frequently leave its little holes and fly around the arena. There's a section where the floor is cracked, so you can't stand on that. If that's the case, use ranged Echoes like the Boarblin and Moblin.

Once you've done enough damage, it will scream and start phase two.

Volvagia Phase 2

Volvagia gets a few new attacks during its second phase, but annoyingly, it stops using those holes. Now it spawns much further out from the platforms, meaning you'll absolutely want ranged Echoes for dealing damage. You can also throw bombs at the dragon.

The boss has two new attacks — a head sweep which you can jump out of the way of, and a fire beam which sets an entire platform on fire. Both of these are easy to spot and avoid, but they can do a lot of damage if you're unlucky.

It will also fly around. A lot. Meaning you'll be chasing after it a lot. Just do your best to break or Bind that orb, stun it, and unleash damage. Do this a few times and you'll win.

As always, you'll get a Heart Container, 5 Might Crystals, and a level-up for Tri. Plus, you'll also get Din's Sanction.

As always, you'll get a Heart Container, 5 Might Crystals, and a level-up for Tri. Plus, you'll also get Din's Sanction.