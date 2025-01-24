Xenoblade Chronicles X: Definitive Edition is coming to Switch on 20th March and its release marks the arrival of one of the most anticipated Wii U ports on Nintendo's hybrid console.

The series has gone from strength to strength on Switch, with XC2 and XC3 bringing new fans into the Xenoblade fold as well as wowing critics. The arrival of this one completes the set on Switch, but this is so much more than an also-ran - we're incredibly excited to see XCX get the Definitive Edition treatment!

If you're hoping to find the best deals and cheapest prices for the game, as well as details on any special retail bundles and Xenoblade Chronicles X pre-order bonuses, you're in the right place.

Below, we're keeping track of the best pre-order options available across the US and UK. Happy shopping!

Please note that some external links on this page are affiliate links, which means if you click them and make a purchase we may receive a small percentage of the sale. Please read our FTC Disclosure for more information.

Pre-Order Xenoblade Chronicles X: Definitive Edition

Best Buy in the US has a mini metal poster with the game's key art up for grabs with all pre-orders, although quantities are limited.

If you pre-order from the Nintendo Store in the UK you can bag a free metal keyring as well as the game.

Pre-Order Xenoblade Chronicles X: Definitive Edition With eShop Credit

If you'd rather own the game digitally, you can buy it from the Nintendo Switch eShop. We stock Nintendo Switch eShop credit vouchers at our very own store – if you'd like to top up your account and support our work here at Nintendo Life at the same time, you can buy some below.

Xenoblade Chronicles X: Definitive Edition costs $59.99 / £49.99 on the Nintendo eShop: