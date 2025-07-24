The next big Pokémon game is scheduled to launch on 16th October 2025, and it's coming to not one, but two Nintendo consoles.

Pokémon Legends: Z-A will come out on the original Switch, but there's also a Nintendo Switch 2 Edition launching on the exact same day, which will have improved visuals and better frame rates. And if you haven't got Nintendo's latest console yet, there's also a hardware bundle coming which will include a download of the game.

Whichever version of Lumiose City you plan on exploring in October, below we've rounded up the best Legends: Z-A pre-order deals we can find from all the big retailers in the US and UK.

Please note that some external links on this page are affiliate links, which means if you click them and make a purchase we may receive a small percentage of the sale. Please read our FTC Disclosure for more information.

Pre-Order Pokémon Legends Z-A On Switch 2

Here's where you can pre-order a copy of the Nintendo Switch 2 Edition in the US, Canada, and the UK - and there are various bundle deals available from My Nintendo Store in Europe too (while stocks last):

Pre-Order Pokémon Legends Z-A On Switch 1

Here's where you can pre-order an original Switch version of the game in the US, Canada, and the UK - and just as with the Switch 2 versions, My Nintendo Store in Europe has a bunch of bundle deals (while stocks last):

Pre-Order Pokémon Legends Z-A Switch 2 Hardware Bundle

If you've yet to pick up a Switch 2, the $499.99 USD / £429.99 / €509.99 hardware bundle includes a download code for the game and saves you a few quid extra.

Are There Any Pre-Order Bonuses For Pokémon Legends Z-A?

In the UK, My Nintendo Store has pre-order bonus goodies for the physical and digital editions, both of which will come with a 'Partner Pokémon Figurine' bonus (while stocks last).

It's a sweet little standee, featuring the game's three Starters — Chikorita, Tepig, and Totodile — and a neat bonus.

There are also bundles available with a whole bunch of goodies, including a Mega Evolution cap, Mega Charizard figurines, pins, mugs and an umbrella.

In the US, Walmart is offering an "exclusive mystery pin", while Best Buy has a "free gamer mat".

