Level-5 is showing no signs of slowing down the Fantasy Life i: The Girl Who Steals Time updates, and the latest patch has gone live today.

The ver. 2.1.0 update is now available on Switch and Switch 2. This one includes a new "high-difficulty" boss battle, bonus Dream Quests, fresh items and much more. Naturally, there's a bunch of balance adjustments and bug fixes, too.

Level-5 has since updated things further to ver. 2.1.1 on PlayStation, Xbox and Steam, and it has confirmed that this follow-up patch will arrive on Switch systems "at a later date".

But back to what's new on Switch. The full ver. 2.1.0 patch notes were shared on the Fantasy Life website, and we have gathered them together for you to check out below.

Fantasy Life i: The Girl Who Steals Time Ver. 2.1.0 (6th Feb 2026)

Feature Additions / Adjustments

Added Dream Challenge (High-difficulty Boss Battle)

Added new content: Dream Challenge.

It becomes available after talking to Dark Don at the Base Camp once Don's Dreamy Deals in Snoozaland reaches Shop Rank 3 or higher.

Added New Dream Quests in Snoozaland

Added the following quests to the dream content in Snoozaland:

Despair Showtime Prism Burst! Heaven Piercing Wings Absolute Badness *These quests unlock when Don's Dreamy Deals reaches Shop Rank 5.



Improved UI in Snoozaland

Adjusted the layout of the equipment change screen displayed when acquiring new gear.

Added title displays to the results screen in multiplayer mode.

Adjusted the Bag Menu UI

Added effect icons to each item in the Bag.

Increased Recipe Cap from Islanders

Increased the daily limit on recipes received from island residents. You can now obtain up to 3 recipes per real-world day.

Added New Items

Added the following items:

[Weapons / Life Tools]

Dark Dragon Sword Dark Dragon Shield Dark Dragon Buster Dark Dragon Bow Dark Dragon Staff Dark Dragon Pickaxe Dark Dragon Axe Dark Dragon Fishing Rod Dark Dragon Hoe Dark Dragon Hammer Dark Dragon Saw Dark Dragon Needle Dark Dragon Flask Dark Dragon Frying Pan Dark Dragon Brush

and more...

[Armor]

Shiba Inu White Series Shiba Inu Black Series Black Dragon Whelp Series Marching Band Series Moonbeam Series Moon Series Skull Eyepatch

[Craftable Objects]

Patchwork Series Rose Pearldrops Clover Bonbelle Nightmare Series Mr. Hammer #1 Replica Chef Piggy Replica Chomp Leafe Replica Monziger Z Replica King Tweet Tweet Replica

and more...

[Facility Appearance Options]

Patchwork Bridge Patchwork Stairs Patchwork Road Patchwork Square Thatched House - Color 4

(Your House / Islanders' House Design) Big Thatched House - Color 4

(Your House Design)

[Mounts]

Delivery Robot 2 Genbu Greater Sea Beetle Ball

and more (6 total)

Added New Recipes

Added new recipes to Don's Dreamy Deals.

*Don's Dreamy Deals is accessible through Snoozaland gameplay.

Added New Emote

Added the emote LEVEL5! to Don's Dreamy Deals.

Adjusted the Size of the Blue Flower Painting

Adjusted the craftable object Blue Flower Painting to 1×1 tiles to match its listed size.

Adjusted the Mystery Box at the Celestia Exchange

Made the following adjustments to the Mystery Box at the Celestia Exchange: Added the Artisan King, Forager King, and Hero armor sets to the lineup.

The Artisan King set can be obtained from the Surprise Box, the Forager King set from the Happy Box, and the Hero set from the Dreamy Box. *These items will be added to the lineup once you obtain the corresponding armor through Colosseum quests. Added Goddess Fruit, Cashnut, Exp. Sphere, and Redux Stone to the lineup. Removed consumable items such as HP Potions from the lineup. Adjusted the appearance rates for each item.



Adjusted the Damage Popup UI

Adjusted damage popups during battles and gathering minigames so that damage from your attacks is easier to see when multiple players attack at the same time.

Adjusted damage popups when attacking a Sweet Spot to make it easier to distinguish your damage from other players' damage.

Adjusted the Item Acquisition Notification UI

Adjusted item acquisition notifications to display a NEW! icon when newly obtained items appear on the left side of the screen.

Balance Adjustments

Enhanced Charge Attacks and Special Skills

Buffed the following Charge Attacks, including damage increases:

Paladin Sonic Blade III Mercenary Dragon Claw III Magician Mystic Punishment III Healing Forest III

Buffed the following Special Skills, including damage increases:

Paladin Elemental Edge Mercenary Meteor Crash Hunter Hurricane Shot Magician Collapsing Star

Adjusted Buddy Behavior

Adjusted the in-battle behavior of Buddies with Combat Lives: Increased the usage frequency of Special Skills. Increased evasion rate.



Enhanced Buddy Skills

Enhanced the Unique Skills of some Buddies, including increased buff and healing effects, as well as damage boosts.

Odin Dark Fortress The Sultan's Shield Hilda Nature's Protection Rouge Invigorating War Cry Adrenaline Junkie Jerry Coddled Baby Cliff Absolute Zero Sloane Rejuvenating Wind Energizing Magic

Adjusted the Treasure Grove

Adjusted the appearance rates for Monster Floors in the Treasure Grove so that the "Defeat all monsters" objective appears less frequently than the "Defeat a specific number of monsters" objective.

Bug Fixes

Fixed an issue in Snoozaland where monsters and gatherable items would fail to appear.

Fixed an issue in Snoozaland multiplayer where the remaining time would not display correctly if a guest moved to the boss room immediately after being knocked out in the One Punch Death Battle Dream.

Fixed an issue in Snoozaland where flying with Skelegon would remove the effect of a Drowsy Mimic.

After flying with Skelegon, the effects of Happy Angel, Dejected Devil, and Bombs-A-Plenty will now remain active. *The effect of Bam Headbang will still be removed after flying with Skelegon, as this is intended behavior.

Fixed an issue in Snoozaland where the effect of Bam Headbang remained active after moving to the boss room.

Fixed an issue where acquisition methods for mounts at Don's Dreamy Deals were not displayed correctly.

Fixed an issue in Snoozaland multiplayer where treasure chests would not drop correctly when a guest used an Alchemy Robot while the host was in a Treasure Trove room or the One Punch Death Battle room.

Fixed an issue in Snoozaland where obtaining armor in the Legs category would forcibly change your equipped gear while wearing armor in the Dress category.

Fixed an issue where using the Berserk Potion and Power Spray together could cause the +20% attack boost to persist after the effect expired.

Fixed an issue where it was possible to collect more than 50 Golden Celestia's Gifts. If you had 51 or more, the quantity has been adjusted to 50.

Fixed an issue in Snoozaland where a Buddy could appear from a treasure chest even if you already had three Phantom Buddies in your party.

Fixed an issue where watered Base Camp farm plots would still appear watered after harvesting crops.

Fixed an issue in Pettlewing Woods in Ginormosia that prevented Area Challenges from occurring.

Only for Switch 2 / Switch