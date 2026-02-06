If you're a fan of the Goemon and Mystical Ninja series, there was a rather exciting 40th anniversary announcement shared during this week's Japanese Partner Direct.

Konami and the emulation experts at M2 are teaming up to release Ganbare Goemon Daishuugo! - a new retro collection coming to the Switch and multiple other platforms in Japan on 2nd July 2026.

This package will include 13 titles from across the series. It includes releases from the Famicom, Super Famicom and Game Boy era. Here's the full list (thanks, Time Extension):

- Ganbare Goemon! Karakuri Douchuu (Famicom, 1986)

- Ganbare Goemon 2 (Famicom, 1989)

- Ganbare Goemon Gaiden: Kieta Ōgon Kiseru (Famicom, 1990)

- Ganbare Goemon Gaiden 2: Tenka no Zaihou (Famicom, 1992)

- Ganbare Goemon: Yukihime Kyuushutsu Emaki (Super Famicom, 1991)

- Ganbare Goemon 2: Kiteretsu Shōgun McGuiness (Super Famicom, 1993)

- Ganbare Goemon 3: Shishi Jūrokubē no Karakuri Manjigatame (Super Famicom, 1994)

- Ganbare Goemon Kirakira Dōchū: Boku ga Dancer ni Natta Wake (Super Famicom, 1995)

- Soreyuke Ebisumaru! Karakuri Meiro – Kieta Goemon no Nazo!! (Super Famicom, 1996)

- Ganbare Goemon: Sarawareta Ebisumaru! (Game Boy, 1991)

- Ganbare Goemon: Kurofune Tō no Nazo (Game Boy, 1997)

- Ganbare Goemon: Tengu-tō no Gyakushū! (Game Boy Color, 1999)

- Ganbare Goemon: Seikūshi Dynamites Arawaru!! (Game Boy Color, 2000)

Once again, the catch is that this collection has only been announced for Japan. If there are any updates regarding a local release or online pre-orders, we'll provide an update.

In some related news, during the local Partner Direct, Konami announced a new Super Bomberman Collection and it's available now on the Switch eShop.