Starmie isn’t typically a Pokémon that people consider powerful. Everyone’s first crush Misty used it in the anime, but other Water-type Pokémon from Kanto like Blastoise, Lapras, and Vaporeon have generally taken the spotlight.

That’s not the case in Pokémon Trading Card Game Pocket, however, as Starmie EX decks are not only the strongest Water type lists but also one of the best in the game.

We've put together a guide to showcase the very best for the Starmie EX deck, including budget options and the deck's strengths and weaknesses.

Pokémon Trading Card Game Pocket - Best Starmie EX Deck

if you're looking to build this excellent A Tier Deck, starring Starmie and Articuno EX, then you'll want to nab the 20 cards we've listed below.

As this is a Water-type deck, you'll be using Water energy when playing it:

2x Staryu

2x Starmie

2x Articuno EX

2x Giovanni

2x Misty

2x Professor’s Research

2x Sabrina

2x Poké Ball

2x Potion

1x Red Card

1x X Speed

Alternate cards: 2x Froakie, 2x Frogadier, and 2x Greninja

This is one of the more straightforward decks in Pokemon TCG Pocket because the win condition here is simply to get Starmie EX out and rolling by turn 3. Its 90 damage Hydro Splash attack (100 with help from Giovanni) for only 2 Water energy will cut down most other decks in the game before they can put together their own win condition.

Articuno EX is an alternate win condition as its 3 energy 80 damage Blizzard attack can win games on its own as it also does 10 damage to benched Pokemon. If you draw the Misty trainer card and can power Articuno EX up, Starmie EX has no retreat cost so you can quickly swap to it when necessary or if you don’t want your Starmie to take a hit.

Some trainers run the Greninja line instead of Articuno EX because of Greninja’s ability Water Shuriken, which can deal 20 damage to any enemy Pokemon once per turn for no energy cost. However, we found Articuno EX a bit more consistent as it applies more pressure.

This deck ditches one X Speed for a Red Card instead as Starmie EX has no retreat cost, so you typically do not need two X Speeds.

Starmie EX Best and Worst Matchups

This deck's best matchups are against slow setup decks like Charizard EX and Venusaur EX. It isn't weak to the latter despite Grass typically having an advantage over Water types because of your deck's speed

Starmie EX decks would be top of the meta if it weren't for Pikachu EX, which can quickly overwhelm with their type advantage. To overcome Pikachu EX, you must have your Starmie EX attack first in order to take out Pikachu EX in two turns. Misty helps out with this, so pray that you pull her early.

Budget Starmie EX Options

If you don’t have two Starmie EX or two Articuno EX, you do have some budget options that make this deck still a potent threat.

First and foremost, regular Articuno isn’t a bad replacement for Articuno EX, as its ability Ice Beam does decent damage and can paralyze opposing Pokemon. You can also replace them with the Snom and Frostmoth lines that do much the same thing.

Lapras EX, obtained from the Lapras EX Drop Event, isn’t a bad alternative for a missing Starmie EX or Articuno EX either as its Bubble Drain attack does 80 damage and heals for 20, making a great wall to stall for time as you find your Starmie EX.

And with that, you Water type aficionados out there should have a good idea of what the best deck is for you to pursue.

An unexpectedly strong Water-type deck! Let us know how you're getting on with your Starmie EX deck, and have a look at our Tier List for recommendations on all of the best decks.