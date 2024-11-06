Pikachu isn't allowed to be nad in a Pokémon game, right? We’re pretty sure there’s a division deep within The Pokémon Company that makes sure everyone’s favourite electric rodent is top-tier.

Pokémon Trading Card Game Pocket is no different, with a deck designed around the EX version of Pikachu being one of the very best and most consistent. If you’re looking to win matches consistently, this deck is for you.

We've put together this comprehensive guide on how to build the best Pikachu EX deck in Pokémon TCG Pocket. We've also covered alternative strategies, budget options, and the deck's (few) strengths and weaknesses).

Pokémon Trading Card Game Pocket - Best Pikachu EX Deck

Alongside Mewtwo EX, Pikachu EX is one of the best decks to run. It's an S Tier in our opinion, which makes sense given that it headlines two different EX cards.

You'll want to grab the following 20 cards to make the best possible Pikachu EX Deck. It features the titular card alongside Zapdos EX, and uses Lightning energy:

2x Pikachu EX

2x Zapdos EX

2x Voltorb

2x Electrode

2x Giovanni

2x Professor’s Research

2x Sabrina

2x Poké Ball

2x Potion

2x X Speed

Alternate cards: 2x Pikachu and 2x Raichu, 2x Blitzle and 2x Zebstrika, 2x Lt. Surge





The win condition with this deck is to get Pikachu EX on the board with a full bench of Lightning Pokémon behind it. Pikachu’s Circle Circuit attack does 30 damage for each benched Pokémon, making it do a consistent 90 damage for only 2 energy. As a result, you can steamroll opponents very quickly.





Zapdos EX is both a defensive tool and an alternate win condition. As a Basic Pokémon, Zapdos EX can be played first to allow you to place energy on Pikachu EX and find some Voltorbs to place on your bench. With 130 HP, it will survive most attacks early in the match. Zapdos EX also retreats for 1 energy, meaning you can swap in Pikachu EX easily or for free with an X Speed.





Likewise, Electrode is here to fill the bench and can be swapped out for Pikachu EX or Zapdos EX for free as it has no retreat cost. This is the least susceptible deck against Sabrina.



If you don't find Pikachu EX or it gets defeated early on, Zapdos EX’s Thundering Hurricane can do up to 200 damage for 3 Lightning energy, but you shouldn’t prioritise this move over Pikachu EX’s Circle Circuit as it relies on flipping a coin.

Pikachu EX Best And Worst Matchups



This Pikachu EX/Zapdos EX deck does well against every other deck in the meta, especially decks that take a while to set up as you can overwhelm them quickly.

At the same time, Marowak EX decks can overwhelm this deck as Marowak EX requires only 2 Fighting energy as well and deals more damage but is less consistent.

Furthermore, Mewtwo EX will one-shot every Pokémon in this list, so you have to get your Pikachu EX and full bench going before they have Gardevoir feeding Mewtwo EX energy. This is an even matchup.

Pikachu EX Budget Options

If you haven’t pulled two Pikachu EX or Zapdos EX, then don't worry, there are a few alternatives! Pincurchin is a great choice as its Thundershock attack will paralyze an opponent’s Pokémon on heads. Otherwise, slotting in other Lighting type Pokémon like Blitzle and Zebstrika or Helioptile and Heliolisk to fill bench spaces.

For an alternate win condition, consider regular Pikachu with Raichu and Lt. Surge. With Lt. Surge, you can move all Lightning energy from your benched Pokémon to Raichu, which does 140 damage with Thunderbolt.

And that’s all you need to know to shock the TCG Pocket meta with Pikachu EX – don’t be afraid to make small changes in order to keep your opponents off guard.

Pikachu fans stay winning, right? Let us know if you enjoy using this deck, and have a look over our Tier List for more competitive options in Pokémon TCG Pocket.