If Marowak EX is anything to go by, getting hit with a bone combined with a boomerang is detrimental to your lifespan.

One of the most unique Pokémon from the original Kanto region and one of the easiest EX cards in Pokémon Trading Card Game Pocket to obtain, Marowak EX decks might lack consistency but they do always have a chance to beat the best and most powerful decks.

If you're keen to build a deck around Marowak EX, then our guide will be your companion to putting together the absolute best deck you can for this Pokémon. We've got tips on budget decks, the decks strengths and weaknesses, and how

Pokémon Trading Card Game Pocket - Best Marowak EX Deck

Marowak EX is more than solid for most plays in Pokémon TCG Pocket. That's why we've put this deck in A Tier in our Tier List. It's an easy one to build, so if you want to be competitive without putting in tons of hours, this is a good option.

You'll need these 20 cards you’ll give yourself the best chance of beating your opponent into oblivion with Marowak EX with help from Dugtrio. This deck uses Fighting energy:

2x Cubone

2x Marowak EX

2x Diglett

2x Dugtrio

2x Giovanni

2x Professor’s Research

2x Sabrina

2x Poké Ball

2x Potion

2x X Speed

The win condition with this deck is to get Marowak EX out and flip heads more than you flip tails. This is one of the least consistent decks but when it works you pretty much instantly win against even the most powerful decks, like Mewtwo EX and Pikachu EX. Marowak EX only requires 2 Fighting energy to get off a Bonemerang that deals 80 damage twice – but only if you flip heads twice.

Dugtrio is the best companion for Marowak as it can retreat for only 1 energy while providing an amazing defense tool in its Dig attack. The 40 damage is negligible, but if you flip heads with the attack, Dugtrio is immune to all damage and effects from attacks during the next turn, giving you time to find your Marowak EX or even find a second one if your first fainted.

An alternative route is to run Sandshrew and Sandslash for a bit more damage output, as Sandslash hits for respectable 70 damage for only 2 Fighting energy. A good strategy is to repeat Marowak EX for 1 energy/with an X Speed to clean up with Sandslash as the latter can’t miss.

The most recent addition to this deck is the Promo Mankey obtained from the Lapras EX Event with a Primeape. Primeape does 100 damage if damaged itself and the Promo Mankey does 10 damage to itself, making the duo combo into each other.

If you can’t find Marowak EX or you get one into play and flip tails twice and deal zero damage against an opponent that is putting their game plan together, get prepared to concede if you don’t immediately recover by flipping double heads the next time around.

Marowak EX Best and Worst Matchups

If you're lucky, this deck can take on almost every deck in the meta, and is especially potent against Pikachu EX lists as it has type advantage against most cards included except for Zapdos EX.

As for bad matchups, Charizard EX and Venusaur EX have more HP than rolling heads on Bonemerang twice. You have to win before they get either card in play.

Budget Marowak EX Options

If you choose the Mewtwo pack as your first with a new account, you’ll get one Marowak EX for free. Getting the second is a bit difficult so if you’re struggling to find one but want to play this deck, consider these options:

Regular Marowak isn’t a great alternative but it’s not bad either, as it provides a simple 40 damage attack for a single Fighting energy with a respectable 100 HP.

Meowth is a great choice as its Pay Day attack draws an extra card, meaning you can find your Marowak EX more quickly.

With that, you’re ready to go whack your opponents into submission or retreat in shame when you keep flipping tails over and over.

Marowak EX is a fun deck to run, and a really solid way to make a splash. If you're having success with this deck, let us know, and be sure to check out our Tier List for all of the best decks.