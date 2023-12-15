Terapagos is the "box art legendary" of The Indigo Disk, as well as the toughest story challenge in Pokémon Scarlet & Violet altogether.

This turtle has a very cute design that hides a fearsome power, as well as an all-new Tera Type.

In this guide, we'll be telling you where to find Terapagos, and how to capture the Legendary Pokémon in the DLC.

Where to find Terapagos



Terapagos is found in the deepest parts of Area Zero, which you can only access after beating the Blueberry League Elite Four and the Blueberry League Champion.

After a few conversations with Ms. Briar, Carmine, and Keiran, you'll be whisked away to Area Zero. Head to the very bottom of the area, to Lab Zero, and use the Indigo Disk item to unlock a whole new section of the sealed area.

Here, things are fairly linear — follow the path until you reach some crystals blocking a doorway, and defeat a nearby glowing Pokémon to progress. You may need to head to another room to find the Pokémon in question, which will Terastalize using the new Stellar Tera Type, but they're always close by.

You know you're near the end when Carmine complains about only having her Sinistcha left to fight. Make sure you save it before progressing, and watch the cutscenes unfold.

How to defeat Terapagos

There are two parts to this fight with Terapagos. For the first phase, you'll need to fight the little turtle in a standard Pokémon battle. This is fairly self-explanatory. Terapagos can hit hard, but it's nothing you can't out-damage, or out-heal with a few Max Potions.

The second phase, however, sees Terapagos Terastalize. This version of Terapagos is very powerful, relying on Tera Starfall and Earth Power to deal tons of damage. And, at the start of the fight, it will put up a shield. Great. This fight is like a Tera Raid Battle, where you and Carmine (and later, Kieran) need to attack Terapagos together.

The best way to break this shield is to Terastalize your Pokémon and use your most powerful attacks to break it. Pay attention to the colour glowing around Terapagos as that will show the type that it's currently representing. Every time you break a shield, Terapagos will absorb your Terastalization and put up another shield. You'll have to wait a few more rounds, but all you need to do is Terastalize again, rinse and repeat three times.

Eventually, Carmine will be defeated and Kieran will join you instead. Once you break the last shield, whittle it down with your best attacks to win.

How to catch Terapagos

This is the easiest part of the fight — Terapagos is a guaranteed catch, so just pick your favourite Pokémon to claim the Hidden Treasure of Area Zero for yourself.

With Terapagos captured, you'll roll credits on The Indigo Disk. Congrats!

