While Pokémon DLC is relatively new, they all introduce new Legendary and Legendary-style Pokémon. For Pokémon Scarlet and Violet’s The Indigo Disk DLC, this comes in the form of reworked distant ancestors of classic Legendary creatures: Entei, Raikou, Terrakion, and Virizion.

Each version of the game claims two of these new Paradox Pokémon as exclusives. Gouging Fire and Raging Bolt are found in Pokémon Scarlet, while Iron Boulder and Iron Crown are catchable in Pokémon Violet. However, given their Legendary status, unlocking the ability to capture them will take you quite a while.

Luckily, this guide has you covered. We'll tell you where to find the new Paradox Pokémon, how to unlock them, and how to catch them in The Indigo Disk DLC.

How to unlock the new Paradox Pokémon

Much like Bloodmoon Ursaluna in The Teal Mask DLC, unlocking access to these Pokémon involves the photographer Perrin, who you’ll find right by the entrance to Blueberry Academy’s Terarium in the Savanna Biome. She requires you to capture 200 of the currently 240 available Pokémon in the Blueberry Pokédex. Yes, you read that correctly. You have your work cut out for you.

As you explore the Terarium and challenge the Blueberry League Elite Four, be sure to capture any Pokémon you don’t already have. We recommend bringing as many Quick Balls as you can muster. If you fail to capture a Pokémon with a Quick Ball, run from the battle and reinitiate it until you do nab it.

With this method, you’ll have around 160 Pokémon caught before having to increase the biodiversity of each biome to unlock Starter Pokémon. To do so, you must pay 3000 BP for each biome in the Blueberry League Club Room. Once done, you’ll have to catch most of the six Starters in each area (for a total of 24) and evolve them in order to hit 200. A great way to speed up this process is to use any Exp. Candies that you’ve amassed, or auto-battle wild Pokémon to quickly gain experience until the Starters in your party are about to evolve. Then, regularly battle a Pokémon to evolve them.

Both our BP farming guide and our detailed explanation on unlocking Starter Pokémon explain the most efficient ways to reach 200 caught Pokémon in detail.

Once you have 200 Pokémon registered, return to Perrin. She will then reveal to you two photos of where you’ll find Gouging Fire and Raging Bolt or Iron Boulder and Iron Crown in Area Zero, which you’ll recall is the massive creator at the center of the base game’s Paldea region.

Where to find the Paradox Pokémon in Area Zero

From Perrin’s photos, it can be a little difficult to find exactly where the Paradox Pokémon reside. The photos of the Paradox Pokémon’s locations indicate the general area, not the exact place where they’re hanging out. Here’s where you’ll find them, along with which version of the game you can catch them in.

Pokémon Scarlet Exclusive Paradox Pokémon in The Indigo Disk

Gouging Fire : In the photo, Gouging Fire looks out over Area Zero fromatop a waterfall. This waterfall is across from the entrance to Area Zero. Climb up to the top to find Gouging Fire

: In the photo, Gouging Fire looks out over Area Zero fromatop a waterfall. This waterfall is across from the entrance to Area Zero. Climb up to the top to find Gouging Fire Raging Bolt: In the photo, Raging Bolt hides behind a large rock in a pool of shallow water. Head right from Research Station 3 until you find a shallow river. Turn right again and follow the river. Raging Bolt will be near the waterfall at the back of this area.

Pokémon Violet Exclusive Paradox Pokémon in The Indigo Disk

Iron Boulder : In the photo, Iron Boulder stands before a collapsed plateau of rock and before a river. You’ll find Iron Boulder behind the collapsed rocks

: In the photo, Iron Boulder stands before a collapsed plateau of rock and before a river. You’ll find Iron Boulder behind the collapsed rocks Iron Crown: In the photo, Iron Crown gazes out over Research Station 1. The Pokémon is actually hidden within a large gap in the cliff face just below the entrance to Area Zero.

All of these Pokémon have extremely high catch rates, so save beforehand and bring a bunch of your favorite Poké Balls. If you accidentally KO one of them, they will respawn after about 15 – 30 minutes of in-game time.

And that’s how you’ll catch the latest Paradox Pokémon. What do you think about these past-and-future forms of classic ‘mons?

For more helpful tips on your Pokémon adventures, check out our Pokémon Scarlet & Violet walkthrough.