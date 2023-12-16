It’s very rare for all the Starter Pokémon to be available in a single Pokémon adventure, but with the release of The Indigo Disk DLC for Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, you now can.

However, in true Game Freak fashion, they’re not just gonna hand everyone the Starters from Generations I through IX – no, you’re going to have to work to earn those Torchics and Snivys.

Thankfully, we’ve gone ahead and detailed how exactly to do so in the most efficient way in this guide. How convenient! In this guide, we'll tell you how to unlock the starter Pokémon in The Indigo Disk, and where to find every single starter in the Terarium.

How to unlock Starter Pokémon in the Terarium

When you first arrive at the Blueberry Academy’s Terarium, you won’t find any Starter Pokémon out in the four themed biomes. If you collect a lot of Blueberry Points – BP – you can spend it at the school shop to boost the biodiversity of each biome, which basically translates to ‘unlock the ability to find and catch Starter Pokémon.’

However, each biome upgrade requires 3000 BP, which means you need 12000 BP total. By the time you make your way through the story, complete Blueberry Quests, and defeat the Blueberry League Elite Four, you’ll save up maybe half of the price of one biome. Luckily, we’ve put together a handy guide that details the best ways to farm BP so you can nab a Chikorita and a Tepig sooner rather than later.

But maybe you want a specific Starter before the others? Don’t worry – we’ve got a list of which Starters are found in each biome below.

All Starter Pokémon Locations

If you’re having trouble finding a specific starter, don’t be afraid to make a sandwich to increase the chance of a specific type spawning – we have a great explainer for sandwiches if you need a refresher. This is also helpful when shiny hunting Starters if that’s your thing.

Starter Pokémon found in the Savanna Biome

The following Pokémon roam the grasslands and muddy bogs of the Savanna Biome.

Charmander

Totodile

Snivy

Fennekin

Rowlet

Sobble

Charmander and Rowlet are found everywhere while Totodile and Sobble are found near bodies of water. We found Fennekin in dry, grassy areas and Snivy near the border to the Coastal Biome.

Starter Pokémon found in the Canyon Biome

The following Pokémon chill along the high cliffs and within deep caves of the Canyon Biome.

Squirtle

Treecko

Turtwig

Tepig

Chespin

Litten

Squirtle can be found in most bodies of water around the Canyon, while the other Pokémon you can find in the grassy patches atop mountains – except for Chespin, which is found within the Chargestone Cavern.

Starter Pokémon found in the Coastal Biome

The following Pokémon are found lounging on the beach in the breezy, warm Coastal Biome.

Bulbasaur

Chikorita

Mudkip

Froakie

Popplio

Grookey

You can find Bulbasaur, Chikorita, and Grookey away from the water near trees and other green areas. Mudkip, Froakie, and Popplio hang out along the beaches.

Starter Pokémon found in the Polar Biome

The following Pokémon reside near icy waters and atop snow-covered peaks of the Polar Biome.

Cyndaquil

Torchic

Chimchar

Piplup

Oshawott

Scorbunny

Ironically, quite a lot of Fire-type Starters are found here. Cyndaquil, Torchic, Chimchar, and Scorbunny roam the high mountain in the southwest of the area, while Piplup and Oshawott hang out near the icy water.

That’s all you need to know to find the base forms of the previous 24 Starters. Which is your favorite? Tell us in the comments, and check out our full Pokémon Scarlet & Violet walkthrough for more hints and tips