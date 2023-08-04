It's happening — The Pokémon Company has announced the next Pokémon Presents showcase, which means we'll be dealing with a plethora of new details about the future of Pokémon.

Pokémon Presents August 2023 is the second presentation of the year, following the February 2023 showcase for the franchise's birthday. Here's everything we know about the upcoming showcase, including what time it starts, where to watch it, and what to expect during the show.

Pokémon Presents August 2023 Start Time

The August 2023 Pokémon Presents will be broadcast on Tuesday 8th August at 6am PST / 9am EST / 2pm BST / 3pm CEST / 11pm AEST.

The showcase will be 35 minutes long and will be focusing on Pokémon news and updates.





Tune in to our official YouTube channel at 6:00 a.m. PDT on August 8 for 35 minutes of Pokémon news and updates! 🎊pic.twitter.com/xe65FmqEn5 The next #PokemonPresents arrives soon, Trainers!Tune in to our official YouTube channel at 6:00 a.m. PDT on August 8 for 35 minutes of Pokémon news and updates! 🎊 https://t.co/Lxoud6kVxF August 4, 2023

Pokémon Presents August 2023 Where To Watch

You'll be able to watch the Pokémon Presents on 8th August 2023 over on The Official Pokémon YouTube Channel.

We'll also be hosting the stream here at Nintendo Life, and we'll link you to our stream, which kicks off 30 minutes before the presentation, once it's live. You'll be able to watch the show with us and chat with us, and other readers, about all of the announcements as they happen.

Pokémon Presents August 2023 - What To Expect

We won't know exactly what will feature in the August 2023 Pokémon Presents showcase, but we think we can make a few pretty surefire guesses — and a few fun ones, too.

In February 2023, for the franchise's anniversary Pokémon Presents, Pokémon Sleep made its grand return, we got the usual mobile, TCG, and World Championship updates, plus the brand new DLC for Pokémon Scarlet & Violet — The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero — was officially announced.

We reckon that one or two of these things will most certainly be popping up during the stream, but we'll have to wait and see. Here are our thoughts, hopes, and dreams for the Pokémon Presents August 2023 showcase:

Pokémon Scarlet & Violet - The Teal Mask DLC release date

If there's one announcement we expect will dominate the Pokémon Presents, its details of the upcoming DLC for Pokémon Scarlet & Violet.

With The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero broken into two parts, and part one — The Teal Mask — due out in Fall 2023, we expect we'll get a release date for The Teal Mask and all that malarkey during the Pokémon Presents. Not only that, we'll possibly get some hints as to what The Indigo Disk (part 2 of the DLC) will have in store for us.

Detective Pikachu Returns new gameplay footage

Announced during the June 2023 Nintendo Direct, Detective Pikachu Returns is bound to pop up during the showcase. And it should; let's give it its time in the limelight away from the Mario announcements.

That 6th October release date isn’t too far off, so we expect we'll get some gameplay footage or more details about what to expect from the game. What changes will it make from the first game?

Pokémon: Detective Pikachu 2 movie news?

Remember when Detective Pikachu wasn't just a video game? There's something about that teaser for the presentation that sparked the idea that we’ll get news of the Pokémon: Detective Pikachu movie sequel.

The luminous neon brings to mind that movie’s logo, and given its success (not to mention that of the more recent Super Mario Bros. Movie), some sort of Detective Pikachu 2 teaser trailer or announcement wouldn’t be surprising – assuming development on the project hasn’t been totally paused by the ongoing Writers and SAG-AFTRA strike in the US.

Pokémon Concierge new trailer

We've had a few brief teasers for Pokémon Concierge, the lovely stop-motion show coming to Netflix this year. But we don't have a firm release date, or even much of an idea of what it's about beyind a young woman taking a job at a hotel for Pokémon.

Honestly, we just want to see more adorable-looking Pokémon — we can’t take our eyes off that fuzzy little Psyduck!

More TCG updates

Pokémon TCG Classic was announced during the last Pokémon Presents, and it still isn't out. So this is one set that will definitely feature for deck-building enthusiasts across the globe.

More Scarlet & Violet themed sets will likely be teased or announced during the showcase, and whatever other surprises the TCG has in store for us.

Pokémon anime news

We know when Ash's time in the Pokémon anime is coming to an end in the West — perhaps we'll get an official Ash Ketchum obituary?

All of that aside, another look at Pokémon Horizons: The Series is expected, even after we got some more English details during Comic Con a few weeks back.

Pokémon games on Nintendo Switch Online?

Honestly, we're no longer keeping our fingers crossed for the Game Boy/GBA classics to make their way over to Nintendo Switch Online, but there's got to be a shred of hope, right? We'd love to see Pokemon Red & Blue (and/or Yellow), Gold & Silver, Ruby & Sapphire (or Emerald) or even FireRed & LeafGreen — along with full trading functionality, and compatibility with Pokémon Stadium. It's a no-brainer, right?

However, there are some Pokémon games that are scheduled to be coming to the service — Pokémon Stadium 2 for N64 and Pokémon Trading Card Game on Game Boy Color are meant to be coming, so perhaps this is the time we get dates for them.

Pokémon Sleep updates?

This is a pretty safe bet, we think, but even so, if we hear the words “Coming soon to Pokémon Sleep…“, we're going to sleep. New Pokémon? A roadmap? New sleepstyles? There's got to be something for the lifestyle app... or perhaps just another lifestyle app itself.

A new Legends: Arceus-style game?

Now we're really pushing the boat out. While a brand new Pokémon game is possibly in the works — when isn't there after all — and part of us may have given up hope of wishing for another game in the style of Pokémon Legends: Arceus. But if we don't believe, then who will?

A better presentation than February 2023

We found February 2023's Pokémon Presents to be pretty disappointing, even given the swathe of announcements. the DLC news felt more like a footnote than an actual announcement.

All we can hope for is more actual concrete information. Fingers crossed.

What are you hoping will be making an appearance during the Pokémon Presents August 2023 showcase? Share your thoughts in the comments below, and get stashing those Poke Balls ready to catch 'em all... again.