Early on in Pokémon Pokopia, you'll be enrolled in a Team Initiation Challenge, a bit of an unusual request given that the world is currently in ruins and no human inhabits the place anymore. It may sound like a fun, silly series of fetch quests, but it's actually extremely important if you want to beat the game.

This guide covers all eight challenges as part of the Pokémon Pokopia Team Initiation Challenge, including where to get every single item you'll need to complete each section.

You'll kick off the Team Initiation Challenge Important Request when you visit the beach in Withered Wasteland for the first time. It's around the time you're looking for a Slowpoke.

Just examine the tower to get your quest, and you'll be presented with the first of eight challenges.

Challenge 1 - Leppa Berries

The first challenge is super easy — just bring the tower 10x Leppa Berries.

You should already have lots of these, but if not, shake a few trees around the Withered Wasteland and you'll stock up in no time.

You'll get a Bouldery Badge for your troubles.

Challenge 2 - Beans, Tomatoes, Wheat

While you can finish the first challenge without leaving Withered Wasteland, that's not the case for the second one.

You'll need to bring the tower 10 Beans, Tomatoes, and Wheat each. And in return, you'll get a Cascade-like Badge.

Beans location

The easy one - Beans grow natively in Withered Wasteland; you'll find some where you meet Drilbur the first time, but there are also crops growing in the upper areas, close to where the ruined buildings are.

Tomatoes location

Tomatoes are the native crop of Bleak Beach, and you'll find some very close to the first bridge, just after all of the houses.

Wheat location

The last crop you need, Wheat,can be found in Rocky Ridges. Just head left from the Pokémon Center and you'll spot them.

Challenge 3 - Lumber, Fluff, Paper

Next up are a bunch of materials that rely on Pokémon Specialties: 20x Lumber, 5x Fluff, and 10x Paper.

You only need access to Bleak Beach to get all of these materials. And you'll get the appropriate Thunderish Badge for handing them in.

Lumber location

You'll need to give Small Logs to a Pokémon that has the Cut Specialty — so a Scyther or Scizor, which you should have from the Withered Wasteland story. If you're not sure how that works, check out our guide on How To Get Lumber.

Fluff location

Fluff is dropped by Pokémon who have the Litter Specialty: Mareep and Swablu are two examples of fluffy 'mons dropping their cotton everywhere.

Paper location

Similar to Lumber, you need a Pokémon that can turn Wastepaper into clean Paper. That means you'll need the Recycle Specialty. Trubbish is your best bet.

Challenge 4 - Bricks, Gold Ingots, Concrete

More processing required here! This time around, the tower has dramatically increased its demands it wants 40x Bricks, 20x Gold Ingots, and 50x Concrete. Geez... You'll need to have reached Sparkling Skylands for this challenge.

Thankfully, you'll get the Rainbowish Badge for bringing them all of this.

Bricks location

Bring some Squishy Clay to a Pokémon with the Burn Specialty and they'll harden that stuff into a Brick. Charmander, Growlithe, and Torchic are all easy 'mons to hit-up.

Gold Ingot & Gold Ore location

You'll first need a Smelting Furnace, which you get during the Rocky Ridges storyline. Then, you'll want to head deep into the volcano to find some gold-flecked blocks. Eat a Hamburger Steak to power up Rock Smash, and break away for some Gold Ore. Then take that ore to a Furnace and bring a Pokémon with the Burn Specialty to the contraption to get it working.

You can also use the Arcanine Doll to head to a Dream Island to get some Gold Ore.

Concrete location

You won't be able to make Concrete until you reach the last main area in the game. As part of the story, you'll learn how to make Concrete using Limestone. With a Concrete Mixer and a Pokémon with the Crush Specialty, pop your Limestone in the mixer and let Conkeldurr (or others) do the work.

Challenge 5 - Electricity, Crystal Fragments, Tinkagears

Surely you expected electricity to come into the mix? Yes, this time, you need to generate 50x of Electricity, and then gather 10x Crystal Fragments, and 5x Tinkagears.

Your reward for this is the Soul-like Badge.

How to generate 50 Electricity

You can do this really easily by making a Waterwheel and a Furnace — you can just buy these from the Pokémon Center PC if you're desperate, or at least steal a furnace from Sparkling Skylands.

Place the Waterwheel in the small pool next to the power (you may need to make the pool a little bigger), then build the Furnace nearby — it'll take some time to get Pokémon to make these, so go gather the other bits first.

Once they're done, completely fill up your furnace so it's on five bars, connect both generators up to the red light on the left side of the tower using Utility Poles, and you should get enough power.

Crystal Fragments location

The best place to find Crystal Fragments is deep inside the mines of the Rocky Ridges. Again, you'll need a Hamburger Steak-powered Rock Smash to break these blue crystals.You can also drop into a Dream Island to find them.

Tinkagears location

Another item you got during the Sparkling Skylands story. Simply give Tinkmaster some Iron Ingots and they'll make you a batch of these.

Challenge 6 - Industrial Beds, Resort Lights, Office Desks

That's a lot of furniture — who needs 4x beds, 4x lights, and 4 desks, anyway? Oh well. All of these are recipes you should unlock naturally as you progress through each area. But you can also find these items scattered throughout the world. Office Desks are common in Sparkling Skylands, while there are one or two Resort Lamps in Bleak Beach.

If you don't have the recipes yet, keep raising the Environment Level of Bleak Beach, Rocky Ridges, and Sparkling Skylands.

You get badge number 6 for this, the Marshy Badge.

Industrial Bed recipe

2x Iron Ingot

2x Fluff

2x Lumber

Resort Light recipe

1x Iron Ore

1x Vine Rope

1x Sea Glass Fragment

Office Desk recipe

2x Pokémetal

Challenge 7 - Washing Machine, Refrigerator, Game Boy System

This is the last "real" challenge, as the final one is very simple. You'll need to bring the tower a Washing Machine, a Refrigerator, and a Game Boy System — one of each. If you haven't even seen these items for, then don't be surprised at all. We've got info on how to get all three below.

Your reward for getting these is the Volcanoey Badge.

How to get the Washing Machine

The Washing Machine, and its recipe, is a reward for getting Bleak Beach to Environment Level 5.

How to get the Refrigerator

You'll get the Refrigerator as a reward for getting Rocky Ridges to Environment Level 5, plus a recipe to make more.

How to get the Game Boy System

The best of the bunch, you'll get yourself a Game Boy once you get Sparkling Skylands to Environment Level 5. Plus, a recipe so you can make dozens of them.

Challenge 8 - A Photo & Party Poppers

The easiest challenge of the lot. The mysterious tower simply wants you to choose your most-cherished photo.

Pick whatever one you want — or take a new one with Tangrowth — and hand it to the machine. but there's one more thing: you need some Party Poppers to celebrate.

Your last reward is the 'Earth' Badge.

Party Poppers recipe

Remember at the start of the game when you got these? You'll need to make two, one for you and one for Tangrowth, naturally.

For this you'll need:

1x Paper

1x Vine Rope

Try and deliver them, and you'll get a cutscene.

Team Initiation Challenge Completion Reward

So, what do you get for handing all of this in? The end of the game!

Yes, this is the final task in Pokémon Pokopia, so once you hand those poppers in, the credits will soon start rolling. Bring some tissues...

It's not the only thing you need to do, however. Check our guide on Everything You Need To Do To Roll Credits to see what else needs to happen.

A towering achievement of an ending if we do say so ourselves. But for many, things are just getting started when you roll credits. For more tips on what's available in-game once you've cleared it, or general material guides and tips and tricks, check out our Pokémon Pokopia walkthrough hub.