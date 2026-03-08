The final town of Pokémon Pokopia is easily the biggest and most-complicated. Sparkling Skylands is a beautiful sky-based locale spread across multiple islands which blend together elements of Celadon and Saffron City. It's bright, it's yellow, and it's full of trash.

In this section of our Pokémon Pokopia story walkthrough, we'll be taking you through all of the quests you need to complete to clear the Sparkling Skylands section, including how to make concrete, Tinkgears, and help Tinkmaster rebuild the Skyland Building skyscraper

Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube843k

Pokémon Pokopia - Sparkling Skylands Walkthrough

To reach Sparkling Skylands, you need to clear all three other towns to get the Ultra Trainer Rank. So you should have finished Withered Wasteland, Bleak Beach, and Rocky Ridges to reach this.

Once you have the Ultra rank, then either head through the gate in the north part of the Wasteland, the west park of Bleak Beach, or the east side of Rocky Ridges. Yep! All of these places are connected to each other.

You'll then want to follow Professor Tangrowth until you reach the lift. Ride it over and you'll reach the Pokémon Center, plus you'll meet a friendly face — a Rookidee! Speak to them, then speak to Tangrowth.

Find Sprigatito and Froakie

The first thing you'll need to do here is raise the Environment Level to Level 3, so it's time to make some habitats!

You can grab plenty of habitat hints, and we'll list a few off in a second here, but the first two 'mons you'll want are Sprigatito and Froakie.

To get the little Grass-type kitten, build a Tree-shaded Pink Tall Grass habitat and you'll soon encounter them. They'll then give you a hint for Hydrated Pink Tall Grass.

There's a small body of water behind the trees on this lower level, or you can climb up the stairs to the right to find another one. Build it wherever you want and, eventually, Froakie will appear.

A few other easy habitats to make to get that Environment Level up are:

Fluffy Flower Bed - plant 4x Skyland Flowers in a square and you'll eventually meet Vulpix

- plant 4x Skyland Flowers in a square and you'll eventually meet Vulpix Hydrated Fluffy Flower Bed - do the same, but next to some water, for a lovely little Dratini

- do the same, but next to some water, for a lovely little Dratini Tree-shaded Fluffy Flower Bed - once again, grab those flowers, plant them next to a tree, and Servine may appear

Make a few duplicates of these, because lots of the 'mons here share a habitat. You'll get some more habitar methods a little later.

Learn how to fly (Glide) from Dragonite

When you meet Froakie, they'll give you another habitat hint, and this is a very good one — a Waterside Dinghy. You'll need to power up Leafage by eating a Salad (there's a cooking station up-top) as you'll need 2x duckweed, but you'll also need to be high up and have a Canoe.

Luckily, that patch of water up-top we mentioned earlier is perfect. So go ahead and build your habitat there. Dragonite will soon appear.

Speak to them and you'll learn how to fly! Well, Glide. This is extremely useful for getting around not just the Sparkling Skylands, but every single map. It does use PP, but you should be swimming in food options at this point.

Note: With Glide, you should come back to the first island at some point and drop down where there are waterfalls behind the Pokémon Center. You'll find a Gyarados there, and you can learn the Waterfall Skill.

Meet Tinkmaster

Using Glide, you'll want to fly other to the nearby island with the big stack of trash. Just follow Dragonite and you'll get there soon enough.

Next, climb the tower — this can be a little fiddly as the ladders and blocks don't always line up, so just try your best to platform up there. You can grab some fun materials, too.

At the very top, you'll meet a Tinkaton who goes by the name of Tinkmaster. They seem fun! They're the one who's been building all of these structures out of trash, which is pretty impressive. They're willing to help rebuild the town, but they need some concrete.

Make concrete

Tinkmaster asks for 6 pieces of concrete, a material you've probably never seen. You'll also get a habitat hint for a Construction-Site Generator, which you'll need to attract a Pokémon that knows crush, and how to make concrete.

First up, you'll need some Limestone. From Tinkmaster's tower, drop down and head to the east side of the island. Using Rock Smash or Rollout, break the sandy-coloured blocks to get plenty of Limestone. You might as well stock up on it now, because you'll need a lot if you want to do create some nice buildings later on.

Once you have lots of Limestone, return to the first island and, to the right of the Pokémon Center you'll spot a Furnace. You need 2 Iron Scaffolds and 1 Iron Pipe, which you can find in the room behind it.

Build the habitat and Conkeldurr will appear! They know how to make concrete, and will give you the recipe for a Concrete Mixer. It only requires 2 Iron Ingot (but make sure you have more than that on you now), so make that now and then place the mixer by some water.

Note: If you're out of Ingots, then you should make a Smelting Furnace and get a Fire-type Pokémon like Vulpix to fan the flames

Put your Limestone in the mixer and then brink Conkeldurr over to make it. You want 6, but it's worth making more.

Learn about lifts

When you have your concrete, take it back to Tinkmaster and then they'll request one piece of Iron Ingot. Remember what we said above?

Give them the Ingot and they'll make some Tinkgears. These are unusual materials that you'll need to make a new mode of transport — the Lift Platform. Follow Tinkmaster to the bottom and then speak to them, where they'll teach you how to make these platforms. There's a crafting bench right there, so go ahead and make one.

Place the lift on the platform so it lines up with the other island and then you and Tinkmaster will be able to ride the lift over.

Head back to Professor Tangrowth with your new friend and they'll get acquainted.

Note: In order to progress beyond this point, you must have reached Environment Rank Level 3 at this point. As long as you've been paying attention to habitat hints, Comfort Levels, and tidying things up, then you should be okay.

Rebuild the Huge Building quest - How to reconstruct the Skyland Building

When Tinkmaster stops by the Professor, talk to them again and Tinkmaster will propose going towards the huge building to the north.

Follow Tinkmaster and you'll see that the road to the building has completely collapsed. At this point, you can either construct a pathway from here or you can build a Lift Platform above to connect the two islands together. As long as Tinkmaster and Tangrowth can follow, it doesn't matter.

Once you reach the front of the huge building, you and Tinkmaster will steadily make your way up it. They'll have new ideas for every single floor, and together, you're going to work through the reconstruction plan. You'll get the Rebuild the Huge Building! quest.

Yes, you're really rebuilding this skyscraper floor-by-floor. This works exactly the same way as building a hut or a Pokémon Center — bring the materials and Pokémon to the yellow box, set them to work, and wait.

Each floor will take one hour of Pokémon real time to finish. You can change the time on your Switch 2 if you want, but that's cheating! (Shhh, we don't mind).

Skyland Building 2F Requirements

Okay, onto the reconstruction! First up is the Second Floor, and you'll need the following Materials and Pokémon:

25x Concrete

10x Glass

5x Pokémetal

10x Iron Ingots

Tinkmaster

5x other Pokémon (random)

You already know how to get Concrete and Iron Ingots from earlier in the story, so hopefully you stocked up on them. If not, easy enough to fix!

You may have some glass already, but if not, you can either break some windows throughout Sparkling Skylands or use some of that Volcanic Ash up you gathered in Rocky Ridges. Place it in a Furnace and get a Burn Pokémon to do their thing.

Pokémetal is also something you should have a fair amount of. We have a guide covering Pokémetal you should check out, but for an easy win, head to the island east of the skyscraper and speak to Gardevoir, who will give you a quest that shows you where there's a deposit of Pokémetal Fragment blocks.

Once you're done, drop off the 'mons and the items you need and let the team get to work.

Note: If you want, you can actually head below the building, where you can befriend a Poliwrath and an Alakazam, where you'll get some habitats and the recipe for an Elevator Platform. Very nice!

Skyland Building 3F Requirements

Ater an hour is up, return to Tinkmaster and you can get started on the third floor. This one's pretty easy, though you'll need to travel a little bit to round up a particular Pokémon.

Here's what you need for the third floor:

25x Concrete

10x Glass

10x Glowing Stone

15x Copper Ingots

Tinkmaster

Chef Dente

6x other Pokémon (random)

The first two materials are easy, because you should already have some from the previous floor. Copper Ingots, too, are easy, but if you're out, you can use a Furnace and some Copper Ore to make more.

For Glowing Stone, you'll want to head back to Rocky Ridges. Make sure your Cut and Rock Smash are powered up (from Salad and Hamburger Steak, respectively). Follow the path inside the volcano and, before reaching the lava, turn left and you'll see some Strength Blocks. Push them out of the way and you'll find a cave with black and rainbow-coloured blocks. Break them for some Glowing Stone.

While you're in Rocky Ridges, talk to Chef Dente and ask them to come and help you. They're happy to oblige! Travel back to the Skylands and take your Greedent friend and 6 others to the skyscraper, and get building once again.

Skyland Building 4F Requirements

The last floor changes things up just a little bit — no more Ingots, but a lot more constructable materials, including paper? How does paper keep a building sturdy?

Never mind us. You also need to go back and get another familiar face, this time from Bleak Beach. Here's everything you'll need for the fourth and final floor:

40x Concrete

15x Glass

10x Paper

10x Bricks

20x Lumber

Tinkmaster

Chef Dente

Peakychu

5x other Pokémon (random)

Once again, Concrete and Glass you should have plenty of. It's the rest of the stuff you may be lacking in.

For Lumber, give Rookidee some Small Logs to make enough for the building. Likewise, for the Brick, give Squishy Clay to either a Combusken or Vulpix.

For Paper, you'll actually have a new habitat hint to make — the Professor's Apprentice Program. You can get all the items you need from the island to the east of the skyscraper — Laptop, some Jumbled Cords, a Whiteboard, and any kind of table. You could also steal the stuff from the skyscraper...

When you build the habitat, it won't take long for Metang to appear. Give them some wastepaper, which you've probably been accumulating by destroying the trash blocks across the map. They'll Recycle it into paper.

While you wait for those materials, head back to Bleak Beach and speak to Peakychu, who will follow you back to the Skylands.

With all of that done, drop everything off, wait another hour, and the skyscraper will be finished!

Once it's done, after a cutscene, ride the elevator all the way to the top of the build and head to the rooftop. You'll spot a Master Ball. Examine it and you'll meet Mewtwo. Now, if Mewtwo doesn't know where the humans are, who does?

Head back down to the bottom to finish the important request. Now all that's left is your Pokémon Center!

The end is fast approaching! Have you been rebuilding those Pokémon Centers? Raising the Environment Level? Have no idea what we're talking about? Head to our Pokémon Pokopia walkthrough hub for all of that and more.