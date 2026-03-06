It's easy to lose track of how many different materials are available in Pokémon Pokopia, and one easy one to forget about is Lumber. This wood product is required as early as the Withered Wasteland Pokémon Center, but it's not immediately obvious how to get it. Plus, you'll need a lot of it if you're a keen wood builder.

This guide tells you how to get lumber, what you need to do in order to keep yourself stocked up, and what you can use lumber to build.

How to get Lumber in Pokémon Pokopia

Lumber is actually the product of another material, Small Logs, and you'll need a Pokémon with the Chop Specialty to make it.

The earliest of these is Scyther, who you'll actually want to help rebuild the Pokémon Center in the first town. You'll also need the Cut Transformation, and you conveniently get that from Scyther, too.

How to get Scyther



To attract Scyther, you'll need to build a simple Tree-shaded Tall Grass habitat.

Just pull up four pieces of Tall Grass next to any tree (you can do a 2x2 square of grass or wrap it around the tree) and that should be enough. Leave it alone for a bit and you should have a Scyther relatively soon.

Not long after, you'll see a yellow speech bubble pop up above Scyther's head. Talk to them and bring them 2x Sturdy Sticks, and they'll teach you how to Cut.

How to get Small Logs



Next step, you need some logs to process into Lumber. And you need cut to get this material.

There are two ways you can get Small Logs — either by chopping down the piles of wood dotted around Withered Wasteland (or any area you're in) or by chopping down any tree.

We recommend chopping down trees that are green and not when they're withered, so Water Gun them first. You'll get more Logs out of a flourishing tree than a dead one. but there should be enough wood around in the early game that you don't need to do that.

How to make Lumber

So, the last step is getting the Lumber, and you simply need to bring Small Logs to Scyther.

For every 1 Small Log, you'll get 5 pieces of Lumber. And you can give Scyther up to 10 logs, meaning 50 stacks of Lumber.

You'll need to wait for them, or any Pokémon with the Chop Specialty, to actually process the material. This can take a while, so go and do other things while they work away.

Here's a list of Pokémon that can make Lumber for you:

Scyther

Scizor

Pinsir

Heracross

Excadrill

Axew

Fraxure

Haxorus

Crobat

Farfetch'd

Dartrix

What can I do with Lumber?

Plenty of things! It's a very common material for creating buildings and crafting, particularly anything wood-based, so you almost always want a small stack of Lumber on you, or inside a Storage Chest.

So it's very useful, especially when you get to just building and crafting for fun — you don't want to run out of wood!

Chop away and get plenty of that wood stored away for your next big building project. While you wait for Scyther to work their magic, we have a range of guides over in our Pokémon Pokopia walkthrough hub for your perusal, if you're stuck with something else in-game.