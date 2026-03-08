Pokémon Pokopia needs you to rebuild the Pokémon Centers, and next up is the volcanic paradise that is Rocky Ridges. Well, it'll be a paradise when you're done with it! Abundant in ores and materials, you'll need to up your gathering game to finish this project.

This guide will help you rebuild the Rocky Ridges Pokémon Center, tell you where to get the materials you need, and which Pokémon you need to construct it.<toc>

Rocky Ridges Pokémon Center Guide

Like the other Pokémon Centers, Rocky Ridges' Rebuild Kit will cost 1,000 Life Coins and is only available after getting to Environment Level 3.

This one's worth saving until you've at least learned a bunch of cooking recipes from Chef Dente during the Rocky Ridges story, and as always, the Center won't be finished until the next in-game day, unless you feel like changing the time via your internal clock.

Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube843k

Rebuilding these may seem optional, but if you want to see the credits roll, you'll want to rebuild the four main Pokémon Centers: Withered Wasteland, Bleak Beach, this one, and Sparkling Skylands.

All Material Locations for Rocky Ridges Pokémon Center

Pokémon Pokopia is upping the rebuilding requests as you progress through the game, so here's what you'll need to restore Rocky Ridges' Pokémon Center:25x Stone

25x Stone

25x Copper Ingot

25x Iron Ingot

5x Crystal Fragments

That's a lot of Ingots. And if you haven't been thoroughly exploring the area, Crystal Fragments might be a bit alien to you. Don't worry, they're easy to find! Make sure you have two Smelting Furnaces ready so you're not waiting for one Ingot to finish processing before starting the next.

Stone is a gentle start, at least. You can get this everywhere in Rocky Ridges, but you should already have enough on you. If not, that's an easy fix.

Copper Ingot you'll need to make with Copper Ore, which you'll find in blocks with green and bronze flecks in them throughout the volcano. Then you'll want to put the ore in a furnace and bring a Pokémon with the Burn Specialty over.

The process is exactly the same for Iron Ingot; get some Iron Ore and then pop it in a furnace. You'll find Iron Ore deposits deeper inside the volcano — the huge room with the big pool of lava is the best place. You'll need to eat a Hamburger Steak to power up Rock Smash, for this. Alternatively, you could use a Pokémon with the Recycle Specialty and get them to convert Nonburnable Glass to ore.

The last material, Crystal Fragment, is a little less common. But if you follow the path inside the volcano and, before reaching the lava, turn left and you'll see some Strength Blocks. Push them out of the way and you'll find a cave with big blue crystals. Break them and grab the fragments. You can also use a Dragonite Doll and head to a Dream Island to get some.

All Required Pokémon for Rocky Ridges Pokémon Center

Whenever you rebuild a Pokémon Center, you need to assign 8 different Pokémon to help reconstruct the ruins. Of these, a handful of them will need to have a particular Specialty, which will be highlighted on the Pokémon tab.

For the Withered Wasteland, you should have everyone you need by the time you clear the Yawn Up a Storm quest, but just in case, here are the 'mons you'll need to gather:

1x Pokémon with the Build Specialty (Machoke)

1x Pokémon with the Bulldoze Specialty (Bonsly, Larvitar)

1x Pokémon with the Crush Specialty (Graveler)

5x other random Pokémon

The only one of these you're likely missing is the Pokémon with Bulldoze. You can use orr Pokédex and Habitat Dex guide to find them, but both the ones listed above use very easy habitats using Tall Grass or Moss.

Bring the 'mons and materials to the Center, drop them off, and let them to their work. The next in-game day, which kicks off at 5am, you'll have a new place to Trade and heal.

Nothing unsafe about living near a volcano, right? If you want some more tips on how to beautify your environment, how to raise comfort levels, or where to find materials, you'll find all that and more in our Pokémon Pokopia walkthrough hub.