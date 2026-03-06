How does a Ditto go about revitalising the the world of Pokémon Pokopia? Well, by transforming into other Pokémon and learning their skills. These abilities turn Ditto into a bit of a swiss army knife — a 'mon that can do just about everything.

This guide covers every single skill Ditto can learn in Pokémon Pokopia, including upgrades, how to get them, and what each transformation does.

All Ditto Moves & Skills - How to get every transformation

There are 13 Skills to unlock in Pokémon Pokopia. Almost all of these are required to beat the main game, though some are a little off the beaten path.

Eight of these are available by flicking through the tab in the bottom-right of the screen, or by accessing a skill wheel by pressing the 'L' button. The rest are either additional tweaks to existing skills or extra control abilities.

Water Gun



How to unlock : Squirtle, Withered Wasteland

Squirtle, Withered Wasteland Food upgrade: Soup

The first transformation you'll get in Pokopia, Ditto will sport a little Squirtle shell and tail and water tiles in front of them in a + shape formation. You can use this to revitalise the ground (change it from dry to normal), and water crops, flowers, and trees.

Once you learn to cook, you can eat some soup to increase the range of Water Gun.

Leafage



How to unlock : Bulbasaur, Withered Wasteland

Bulbasaur, Withered Wasteland Food upgrade: Salad

Soon after you learn how to water the ground, Bulbasaur will pop up to teach you how to pull grass up from the earth. That's really this move's main function — so if you need some tall grass for your habitat, just get your vines out and pull away. This only works on dry grass and grass tiles.

Eating a salad will change that, however — you'll be able to make duckweed on water, and pull moss from rocks and hard flooring, expanding the amount of habitats you can make.

Cut



How to unlock : Scyther, Withered Wasteland

Scyther, Withered Wasteland Food upgrade: Bread

Cut is a crucial HM in Pokémon games of the past, and it's pretty important here, too. With Cut, Ditto will get some blade hands and be able to chop down trees, grass, and piles of wood.

After eating some bread, though, you'll also be able to cut objects from a distance and slice through metal grating.

Rock Smash

How to unlock : Hitmonchan, Withered Wasteland

Hitmonchan, Withered Wasteland Food upgrade: Hamburger Steak

Rock Smash is something you'll be using a lot. With Hitmonchan's fists, you can punch through all manner of terrain — grass, earth, sand, hay, etc. As long as it's soft enough.

Until you eat a hamburger steak, that is. This will power up your punches temporarily, meaning you'll be able to punch through everything. Granite, stone, steel, crystal, etc.

Rototiller



How to unlock : Drilbur, Withered Wasteland

Drilbur, Withered Wasteland Food upgrade: N/A

Little Drilbur is ready to help you grow your own crops. Using Rototiller on patches of soil will prep them for planting all manner of veggies, which you can either eat yourself, give as gifts, or save for some cooking later in the game.

Jump



How to unlock Magikarp, Withered Wasteland Food upgrade N/A

Amazingly, Ditto has to learn how to jump from the Splash-master Magikarp, which you should encounter during the story. Press R to jump. It's that simple!

Surf



How to unlock : Lapras, Bleak Beach

Lapras, Bleak Beach Food upgrade: N/A

Being able to swim on water is mandatory for a Pokémon game, right? Once you discover Lapras in Bleak Beach, they'll teach you how to do just that.

When you hit the water, just press B to transform into a slightly-less-graceful version of the Water-type.

Camouflage



How to unlock : Zorua, Bleak Beach

Zorua, Bleak Beach Food upgrade: N/A

While restoring Bleak Beach to its former glory, you'll encounter Zorua outside of the Pokémon Center. The little critter which teach Ditto how to transform into other objects.

This has no technical purpose in-game, and it's more like a fun little skill you can use while playing with others in Multiplayer. Prop Hunt, anyone?

Suck up liquids

How to unlock : Wooper (Paldean), Bleak Beach

Wooper (Paldean), Bleak Beach Food upgrade: N/A

Not a pretty name for a skill, but it is an upgrade to Ditto's ability to suck in items by holding the 'Y' button. You just need to find a Paldean Wooper to teach you how to do it.

Once you know how, stand in any body of water — sea, river, hot spring, or mud — and suck up the liquid.

Rollout



How to unlock : Graveler, Rocky Ridges

Graveler, Rocky Ridges Food upgrade: N/A

If punching a handful of blocks at the same time is a bit much, why not embrace Graveler's destructive streak and get rolling. This will allow you to destroy blocks at a much faster rate than with Rock Smash.

This also pairs with the hamburger steak's upgrade to Rock Smash, which makes mining ores much easier.

Glide



How to unlock : Dragonite, Sparkling Skylands

Dragonite, Sparkling Skylands Food upgrade: N/A

One of the last major upgrades you'll get in Pokopia is one of the most useful, making traversal a breeze. Dragonite is more than happy to teach you how to fly... uh, we mean glide.

Just jump with R and then press R again to morph into the Dragon-type, albeit with a silly little face.

Waterfall

How to unlock : Gyarados, Sparkling Skylands

Gyarados, Sparkling Skylands Food upgrade: N/A

Hidden below the Sparkling Skylands underneath a stream of waterfalls, Gyarados can upgrade your Surf to let you travel up those big watery drops. Just press A while in the Surf transformation and there you have it.

Magnet Rise



How to unlock Post-game Food upgrade N/A

Magnet Rise is the last ability you'll get, and it'll make building so much easier. We won't spoil anything about it here, but it'll basically let you fly up and down, place blocks down, and absorb blocks right ahead of you.

Find out exactly how to get this final skill in our guide, which is coming soon!

A transformation 'mon game deserves a lot of transformations. Let us know what your favourite skills are, and check out our complete Pokémon Pokopia walkthrough for all the building tips, story guides, and hints you'll need.