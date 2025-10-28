With 20 Wild Zones to explore in Pokémon Legends: Z-A, Lumiose City has saved the best — and most unique — until last.

Jam packed full of Pokémon, Wild Zone 20 is also one of the best places to get Alphas. So here's your guide to the final Wild Zone of Z-A.

Note that this guide will contain mild spoilers for the end of the game and the post game.

Wild Zone 20 Location

Okay, this is easy — Wild Zone 20 is literally in the centre of the map.

Yep, Centrico Plaza and Prism Tower is home to the last Wild Zone of the game. You actually have to go there to kick-off the post-game story anyway, so you should have no trouble.

How to unlock

Wild Zone 20 is exclusive to the post-game, so you need to have beaten the main story and rolled credits.

Then, as soon as you can leave Hotel Z again, you can head right there,

All Wild Zone 20 Pokémon

Okay, brace yourselves — there's 15 Wild Pokémon here. Yes, 15. Way more than any other Wild Zone. And it makes sense; this is where you can catch the Lumiose and Kalos starters, along with a handful of final-stage evolutions.

The recommended level is, obviously, the highest of them all — Level 55. Again, you should be way above this at this point.

All Pokémon here are available at all any time of day.

Pokémon Type Location Gardevoir Psychic/Fairy

On the grass in front of the tower

Lucario

Fighting/Steel

On the paths in front of the tower

Roserade Grass/Poison On the grass in front of the tower Malamar

Dark/Psychic

On the grass in front of the tower, close to the water

Dragalge

Poison/Dragon

Around the water

Bulbasaur Grass/Poison

On the grass in front of the tower

Charmander

Fire

Roaming around the dirt area

Squirtle Water Close to the water Chikorita Grass In the grass by the tower Tepig Fire In the dirt area Totodile Water Close to the water Aggron Steel/Rock The east side of the dirt area, amidst the destroyed concrete Garbodor Poison The north side of the dirt area Scrafty Dark/Fighting The north side of the dirt area, amidst the destroyed concrete Hippowdon Ground Close to the entrance in the dirt area

Alpha Pokémon Locations

Wild Zone 20 is completely unique in terms of Alpha Pokémon because there aren't any set spawns here — instead, a huge range of high-level Alpha Pokémon can appear underneath the ruins of Prism Tower.

These will always be around level 64 and are often the final-stage evolution of a particular line of 'mons. Not every single 'mon will appear as an Alpha here, but a large number do. Here are a handful of ones we've seen, just to give you an idea of the variety:

Absol

Aggron

Alakazam

Barbaracle

Drampa

Falinks

Florges

Furfrou

Gallade

Gardevoir

Gengar

Goodra

Gourgeist

Hawlucha

Hippowdon

Lucario

Medicham

Sableye

Scolipede

Scrafty

Starmie

Talonflame

Tyranitar

Best Wild Zone 20 Pokémon to catch

Well, by this point you probably have the best team or the team that you're happiest with. So, for completion purposes, you'll probably just be aiming to get the Lumiose Starters or the Kalos Starters.

Other than that, this is one of the best places to farm high-level Alpha Pokémon. So have fun and go all out!

For more help with your Lumiose City adventure, check out our full Pokémon Legends: Z-A Walkthrough guide hub. Or if you just want to catch 'em all, jump directly into our complete Pokédex.