Pokémon Legends: Z-A's Wild Zone 15 might be one of the narrowest of the bunch, but with a decent variety of creatures between day and night, this is an area that you'll want to visit more than once.

In this guide, we've listed all of the Pokémon you'll find in this Wild Zone, and given you some pointers on where to find them.

Wild Zone 15 Location

Wild Zone 15 is located in the northeast of Lumiose City, in the top corner of the Jaune District.

Follow Hibernal Avenue northeast from the Prism Tower, and you'll find this Wild Zone at the city boundary on the right.

How to unlock

You'll unlock Wild Zone 15 after completing Main Mission 19. It's one of two Wild Zones that open at this point, so keep an eye out for Rotom updates to know when they open.

All Wild Zone 15 Pokémon

There are 7 Wild Pokémon to hunt down in this area, and you'll need to pay attention to the day/night cycle if you want to catch 'em all.

The recommended entry level for this zone is 40 and above. There's very little room to hide here, so we'd suggest sticking to that recommendation.

Pokémon Type Location Pumpkaboo Ghost/Grass Hovering over the grassy sections at night Beedrill Bug/Poison Near the trees in the middle 'forest' section during the day Whirlipede Bug/Poison By the Zone's middle entrance, near the trees Scolipede Bug/Poison Near the benches in the middle of the Zone Haunter Ghost/Poison In the grassy area near the middle of the Zone at night Shuppet Ghost Near the central forest area at night Larvitar Rock/Ground On the roof of Café Ultimo, complete Side Mission 80 to unlock the Holovator

Alpha Pokémon Locations

There are 3 Alpha Pokémon to look out for here and give how narrow the area is, they can be a real pain...

Pokémon Type Level Location Gourgeist Ghost/Grass 53 In the central patch of grass Beedrill Bug/Poison 52 Near the trees in the middle 'forest' section during the day Banette Ghost 53 Near the middle of the Zone at night

Best Wild Zone 15 Pokémon to catch

If you want to get started on your Tyranitar evolution chain (and we know that you do), then this is your first chance to snag a Larvitar.

If you can't wait to unlock the rooftop, however, then we'd recommend picking up a Haunter here to add a strong Ghost type to your team and move you one step closer to a Mega Gengar.

Phew, that was quite the squeeze! For more help with your Lumiose City adventure, check out our full Pokémon Legends: Z-A Walkthrough guide hub.