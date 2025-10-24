Ralts has always been a bit of a sneaky Pokémon to catch. Its shyness means that it's got a low encounter rate, and you won't find it in any Wild Zone in Pokémon Legends: Z-A.

Fortunately, you can get one pretty early on in Lumiose City, if you know where to look. And we do! Here's where to catch Ralts in the latest Pokémon game!

Pokémon Legends: Z-A - How To Catch Ralts Early

The earliest you can catch Ralts will be once Urbain / Taunie lets you off of the training leash, so a few Main Missions into the story. Then you'll be able to explore Lumiose City to your heart's content.

So, you want to head to an enclosed courtyard in Vert Sector 4. It's about halfway up Vernal Avenue on the right side, right behind Café Classe.

Once inside, you'll be in a large grassy area with lots of scaffolding and many Bunnely. Head to the back and you should see a Ralts. Easy! If it runs away, just warp back to the café to reset the spawn.

Note you'll probably one two of these — and for at least one of them to be a male — as Ralts has two final evolutions: Gardevoir and Gallade, the latter of whom must be male and requires a Dawn Stone to evolve.

2nd Ralts location

If you're prepared to wait a little bit, then you can get Ralts a little later, on top of the Galerie de la Lune shopping centre in the Rouge District.

To get to the roof, climb the scaffolding on the north side of the complex. You'll need roto-glide to reach this one as it requires you to leap from the rooftops of the centre to the glass dome in the middle.

Then, once again, this should be easy! Warp to the Pokémon Center to reset if it gets away.

For more catching tips, or even more general advice, head over to our full Pokémon Legends: Z-A Walkthrough hub.