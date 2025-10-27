Goomy is one of the cutest Dragon-types in the Pokémon franchise and, since it's debut in X & Y, it's won the hearts of many. It's been around in almost every game since, including Pokémon Legends: Z-A.

Similar to Dratini, though, Goomy isn't particularly easy to find. You need to know what it likes and pay attention to the weather. So this guide will tell you the location of Goomy, and help you make it rain in Lumiose City.

Pokémon Legends: Z-A - Goomy Location, Where to Find

In Lumiose City, Goomy will only appear in Lumiose City when it's raining. And even then, it only appears in a few spots.

You need to look for it by the canal running through the city. It'll usually be hiding under a bridge or near a grate, but only if it's raining. The Magenta Sector and Jaune Sectors, both by the Saison Canal, are the best spots to look - just run all across the canal and you should find one eventually.

Like most other Dragon-types, it has a very low catch-rate, so use your best Poké Balls and try to sneak up on it.

There's another guaranteed spawn of Goomy in a much-easier location; the Lumiose Sewer. Warp to the Sewer entrance close to Wild Zone 16 and then all you need to do is head down, and then head right when you hit a dead end.

You'll spot a Goomy on the other side of an ice bridge.

How to make it rain

There's no surefire way to make it rain — no Rain Dance, after all! — but you don't just have to wait around for it to happen.

Basically, all you need to do is find a bench. Rest at it (either until day or night) then check the weather, either by looking at the sky opr checking the main menu. If you see raindrops, or the menu shows a little cloud with rain falling from it, it's raining!

How to evolve Goomy

Goomy has one of the most-unique evolution methods in the series, and that's stayed in tact for every appearance it's made.

The first stage is easy — Goomy will evolve into Sliggoo at level 40, nothing else. To get Goodra, however, you need to get Sliggoo to level 50 and wait for it to rain before it can evolve. Fun, right?

Now that's a 'mon with drip. For more catching guides or other tips, head to our complete Pokémon Legends: Z-A Walkthrough hub.