Pumpkaboo is adorable and one of the many fantastic Ghost-type Pokémon you can catch in Pokémon Legends: Z-A. But did you know this little ghostly pumpkin comes in four varieties?

For one Side Mission later in the game, you'll need to find a Jumbo-sized Pumpkaboo, the rarest size of them all. This guide will give you some tips on how to get what you need for the Jumbo Variety Pumpkaboo Side Mission.

How to start Jumbo Variety Pumpkaboo

This Side Mission is one of the very last you'll unlock in Z-A; you need to reach Rank A in the Z-A Royale. You'll get there after completing Mission 35.

Once you've done that, you'll unlock a bunch more quests on the map. Head on over to the south side of Wild Zone 15 in the Jaune District and you'll find a woman with three Pumpkaboo. Talk to her and she'll tell you about the four varieties you can get, but she hasn't found the biggest of them all.

Guess what your job is?

How to complete Jumbo Variety Pumpkaboo

Yep, you'll need catch a Jumbo Variety Pumpkaboo for this quest. You can check the variety of Pumpkaboo you have by heading into its Summary page.

Jumbo are obviously the rarest kind, but you also have a few things to keep in mind.:

You can't give Taille (the quest giver) an Alpha Pumpkaboo

An XL Pumpkaboo is different to a Jumbo type

Okay, with the rules set out, let's get hunting!

Where to catch Pumpkaboo?

Well, this is super easy, as Taille actually told you where to get Pumpkaboo — Wild Zone 15, which is right next to where you get the quest.

Pumpkaboo appear at any time of the day, but Jumbo variants are only around a nighttime. So find a bench, wait until nightfall, and then get hunting.

How to catch a Jumbo Pumpkaboo

There's no need to waste lots of Poké Balls trying to catch a Jumbo Variety — using sound and sight, you can easily spot one without mindlessly catching Pumpkaboos.

When you run through the small Wild Zone, you want to listen out carefully for a much deeper cry than a regular Pumpkaboo. That and the Jumbo one will be a bit bigger on the overworld.

The best way to do this is to run from the south gate to the north gate, listening for the cries. If you hear one, stop and throw a ball. Try Repeat Balls (if you already have a 'boo), Dusk Balls, or Ultra Balls, but it should be relatively easy to catch.

Jumbo Variety Pumpkaboo Rewards

Once you have one, return to Taille. Give her the Pumpkaboo and she'll reward you with 6,000 Poké Dollars, 5 Seeds of Mastery, and 2 Rare Candies.

A Halloween treat right there!