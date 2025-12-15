A much-underloved Mythical Pokémon is Marshadow, in our eyes at least. It's cute and a little bit creepy and, most importantly, you can catch one in Pokémon Legends: Z-A: Mega Dimension.

This guide gives you all of the steps you need to take to catch your very own Marshadow in Pokémon Legends: Z-A. So let's get to it!

Pokémon Legends: Z-A: How To Get Marshadow

As with many of the Mythicals added in December 2025, Marshadow is exclusive to the Mega Dimension DLC and you can't catch one in the base game.

And, similarly to Hoopa, you'll also need to beat the DLC, which means completing Hyperspace Mission 12, The Greatest Gift.

Then, you'll want to speak to an NPC just north of Wild Zone 6.

The Stealthy Shadow Side Mission Guide

To find this quest, warp to Café Bataille and then run north through the Zone to reach him. Speak to him to get your Mission — you're looking into some Hex Maniac rumours, spooky!

You only have a riddle to go by, and tracking the quest won't help either, but here it is if you want to have a crack at it:

"At the hour when the grandest shadow's tip pierces the center of the circle of red and white...they who dare thrust their fist toward the earth may find..."

If you're not the thinking type — and trust us, it's not completely straightforward — then fear not! This is the riddle broken down:

The hour the riddle refers to is Sunset — you'll get a pop-up in game when it hits, and the sky starts going orange. It also must be a clear day, so no clouds allowed! You can check the weather on your map

Grandest shadow's tip is the tip of Prism Tower, or what remains of it.

The circle of red and white refers to one of those caged Pokémon battle arenas dotted around the city. So you want one close to the centre of Lumiose.

Marshadow Location

The exact location of Marshadow is in the Battle Court just north of Prism Tower, right below Rouge Sector 1. You can see where it is on the map above.

Warp to the Pokémon Center right next to it and head on over there when it gets close to sunset; you'll know because the game prompts you when the sun is setting, but you clock (on your map) will also only be a quarter full.

One tip here — save it, because if you fail, you'll have to wait until sunset hits again. Then, simply wait until the shadow goes through the Poké Ball and then examine the centre to summon Marshadow.

How to catch Marshadow

Being a Fighting/Ghost-type makes Marshadow weak to Flying, Fairy, Psychic, and Ghost-type Pokémon. It's also level 80 so make sure you're above that (you should be if you've beaten the DLC).

Ghost-type will obviously also be weak to Marshadow's signature move, so keep that in mind. We used Meowstic and Chandelure for this — be a bit smarter than us.

Basically, just chip away at its health. Once it's below half, start throwing Ultra Balls at it until you catch it. If you knock it out and still fail, reload your save file and try again.

The Stealthy Shadow Rewards

While Marshadow is the clear prize here, you'll also get 5,000 Poké Dollars and 5x Exp. Candy XL. Handy, especially if you plan to use the little guy.

One more Mythical to add to your growing numbers. For more guides on the Mega Dimension DLC and the base game, check out our complete Pokémon Legends: Z-A Walkthrough hub for all the tips and tricks you'll need!