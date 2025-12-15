Hoopa is the central Pokémon in Legends: Z-A's DLC, Mega Dimension. It's a rather cheeky, adorable creature and a close companion of your resident donut maker, Ansha.

And you can get your very own Hoopa — eventually! You'll need to clear the DLC first, but if you want to know how or where ahead of schedule, here's our guide on how to get the Mythical Pokémon Hoopa in the Mega Dimension DLC.

Pokémon Legends: Z-A: How To Get Hoopa

Hoopa is only available in the Mega Dimension DLC, so if you don't have that (or an extremely generous friend who will give you one via trade), then you won't be able to get it.

Also, you'll need to beat the DLC and complete Hyperspace Mission 12, The Greatest Gift. Essentially, you need to clear the DLC story.

Once you've done that, a bunch more Side Missions will open up.

The Djinn Unbound Side Mission Guide

Speak to Urbain at Hotel Z and he'll give you a Prison Bottle. You'll also get a call from Corbeau about a strange new Hyperdimension pocket, and you'll have a brand new Side Mission to complete.

The portal will appear in the Bleu Sector, marked as a 5* rift on the map. Ideally, make sure you have a strong Bug-type Pokémon and at least a powerful 4* or 5* Donut.

You can either warp to Wild Zone 10 and climb up the scaffolding here to reach the central grassy area in-between the buildings here or go from South Boulevard and follow the rooftops north via the holo-vator.

Drop down into a small grassy patch with Slurpuff and you'll see the portal on the wall. Enter it.

You'll see a 'mon that looks like a much bigger version of Hoopa — that's Hoopa's Unbound form. Approach it and you'll engage it in a fight.

How to catch Hoopa

If you have a really good Bug-type Pokémon at level 100, this should be very easy; all you need to do is take Hoopa's HP down and knock it out.

And a good Golisopod with First Impression was all we needed, along with a back-up Hawlucha with Lunge (or anything with a good Bug-type move).

Once you defeat it, you'll enter a cutscene and the bottle will bind Hoopa's powers. Approach Hoopa and it will automatically join your team.

The Djinn Unbound Rewards

As well as getting your own Hoopa, you'll also be rewarded with 10,000 Poké Dollars and 3x Exp. Candy XL. Oh, and you get to keep that prison bottle, too.

Now you have matching Hoopa with Ansha! How cute. For more guides on the Mega Dimension DLC and the base game, check out our complete Pokémon Legends: Z-A Walkthrough hub for all the tips and tricks you'll need!

