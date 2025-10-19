So, you've started Pokémon Legends: Z-A, you've picked your partner Pokémon (and it was an agonising decision), but now you're doubting yourself. All three are irresistable, after all!

Fear not, you're can still get all three starters in-game regardless of your first choice. Still, here's our guide on what the best Starter is in Legends: Z-A and how to get Chikorita, Tepig, and Totodile all in one playthrough, without relying on friends and trading.

Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube837k

What's the best Starter Pokémon in Legends: Z-A?

Here's the age-old question, then: who should you pick? Honestly, it doesn't really matter. Pick your favourite, or pick something different. Legends: Z-A is certainly tougher than other Pokémon games, but not by much, and there are enough options and type coverage that it really doesn't matter.

Statistically, though? It's Tepig. It's the only one of the three whose final evolution is dual-typed, and it has the highest base attack stat of all three. it has a few weaknesses and its defense stat isn't amazing, plus that Mega Evolution doesn't change the game, but in terms of strength, it's the best easily. Totodile and Chikorita are no slouches, though.

Chikorita is statistically the weakest of the three, but its Mega Evolution adds the Fairy-type to its arsenal. That's pretty good. It's the fastest of the trio and has the best special defense to boot. Plus Chikorita is adorable, right?

Totodile was our pick (it's this author's favourite starter out of every Gen), and as well as having the highest base stat total, it's also extremely balanced. It's being a Water-type physical attacker limits its damage output a little, but its Mega Evolution also adds Dragon-type to the mix, making those Outrage swipes very dangerous.

Ultimately, however, it's down to how you build your team: vary your types, movesets, and build a balance set of six, and you'll be a champ regardless.

How to get all three Lumiose City starters

Obviously you'll get to pick your starter Pokémon at the start; Urbaine or Taunie will offer up one of Chikorita, Tepig, or Totodile to help get your luggage back from the thieving Pancham. This will be your companion for the entire game. But what about the other two?

Well, if you want to get the others, you'll actually have to wait until the end of the game. The trio only become available in a brand new Wild Zone that opens up once you've rolled credits. A little annoying, but hey, at least they're available.

Where to catch Chikorita, Tepig, and Totodile

All three Pokémon are catchable in the game's final Wild Zone, Wild Zone 20, which appears in the centre of the map.

As we said above, this only unlocks once you've beaten the main game; after that, you'll need to progress the post game story a tiny bit by speaking to your friends in Hotel Z then heading to Centrico Plaza to speak to Vinnie.

Then, Wild Zone 20 is yours to explore. Totodile is found near the water, Chikorita in the grassy areas, and Tepig in the more brick-like area.

Where to get Mega Stones for Chikorita, Tepig, and Totodile

You'll get one of these three during the main story, right after you defeat Mega Absol and obtain the Absolite.

The next day, AZ will hand you the Mega Stone that corresponds with the starter you picked at the start of the game.

As for the other two, like with the absent starters, you won't be able to get them until the post game. Luckily, you don't need to hunt them down — they're sold at the Stone Emporium on Vernal Avenue. They're pricey, though: 100,000 Poké Dollars each. Make sure you save up your pennies for those!

So, there's your lot! Whether you choose the Grass, Fire, or Water-type, there are options later on! For more help exploring Lumiose City, head over to our full Pokémon Legends: Z-A Walkthrough hub.