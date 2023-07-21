Welcome to Nintendo Life's Pikmin 4 Test Tubs guide. In our Pikmin 4 walkthroughs, we'll be showing you All Treasure Locations, all Gear and Item Upgrades, all Oatchi Abilities, all Pikmin Type Locations, all Onion Upgrade and Flarlic locations, All Region Walkthroughs, All Dungeon Walkthroughs and more besides!

It's another Dandori challenge this time with Test Tubs. Let's dive in.



In this challenge we're learning about the importance of using the right Pikmin and dividing up tasks for the win!

You've got blue and rock Pikmin this time and you'll want to use the rocks for combat and the blues to carry treasures as they can negotiate water pools. All very straightforward.

Gather up the duck, kill the nearby enemies and then head over to the large boat as you'll spot a bunch more blue Pikmin to pluck and up your team numbers. Our target here for a pass is 110 points so let's keep blasting foes with rock Pikmin and clearing a path for our blues.

In the main pool area, have Oatchi and some Pikmin take out the dirt wall while you pluck the blues from the bottom of the pool. Then collect up the ducks and nuggets. Make sure to take out the crab enemy at the side of the pool here lest it interfere with your Pikmin as they carry treasure back to the Beagle.

In the next pool area, take out the fish and then concentrate on grabbing nuggets, the sponge and plucking more Pikmin. With all of this done you should reach the bronze score of 110 easily and grab yet another castaway and some raw materials for your trouble. Good job!

Investigation Complete!

