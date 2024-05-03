Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube 765k

If you cast your mind back to last year, you might remember Give me toilet paper!, a weird eShop game that had you shoving your Joy-Con in a toilet roll to play. Well, publisher Takahiro Miyazawa is back at it again, but this new game is all about being naked.

Mhmm, you did read that correctly. Bruce and Box is a game where you have to preserve a naked man's dignity by keeping him covered up in public with a cardboard box. And you play it by using an actual cardboard box. Naturally.

By using the right Joy-Con's IR sensor, the game makes out the silhouette of your cardboard box. When it's lifted, naked Bruce will run through the streets; when it's dropped, he will duck inside for cover, Metal Gear Solid style. Fear not, the game has a 'How to Play' video which specifies that you should keep your clothes on while playing. Let's not push the 'immersive experience' too far, eh?

You can check out the game's summary and get a look at some screenshots from its eShop page below.

"Tonight I lost a bet and everything was taken...even my clothes..."

All he has is a cardboard box he finds on the street. What is waiting for the naked man on his journey to home!?

The ultimate immersive action game played in the same style as the main character!

Okay, it might not be shooting to the top of our GOTY list anytime soon, but at only $5.20 on the US eShop, it would certainly be a new take on the evening's entertainment.

Will you be picking this one up? Dash down to the comments and let us know.