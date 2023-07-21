Welcome to Nintendo Life's Pikmin 4 Ice-Cross Course walkthrough. In our Pikmin 4 guides, we'll be showing you All Treasure Locations, all Gear and Item Upgrades, all Oatchi Abilities, all Pikmin Type Locations, all Onion Upgrade and Flarlic locations, All Region Walkthroughs, All Dungeon Walkthroughs and more besides!

We're on to Ice-Cross Course now. Let's get stuck in!

Pikmin 4: Ice Cross Course Guide

Starting off on this one, you'll spot quite a few big treasures, but unfortunately, they're all trapped under ice! Let's not waste any time worrying though, and get busy smashing any nearby bird enemies with Oatchi to rescue more Pikmin for your team.

Now head around the periphery of the course to beat more birds and bulk up your numbers while grabbing rubber ducks and sponges and beating all enemies you come across. There's a large boat and a bunch of gold to grab too, so work smart.

Once you've got a rhythm going head over to any ice Pikmin you see and give a large blast on your whistle to get them to join you, this will dethaw the water and you can now use your blue Pikmin to gather up any submerged treasures.

As you make your way across to the other side of the stage, the key element is to use 20 Pikmin to drop the metal bridge, making it quicker to transport the boat, gold, ducks, sponges and fish baits over here.

You should be able to beat this one fairly easy on your first try and can then head back later to grab that gold ranking if you didn't manage it this time. You'll receive yet another castaway and raw materials for your efforts!

Investigation Complete!

