We're on to Dandori Castle Challenge now!

This next Dandori challenge area plays out in the same manner as the others you've encountered, save for the addition of MYSTERY CAPSULES!

Yes, these capsules will now be dotted around environments and give you access to a bunch of random powers; gusts of wind, lightning strikes, confusion and more, to strike your opponent down with as they rush to beat you in within the allotted time limit.

This round also adds bigger bonus items such as the enormous GOLDEN SNIFFER. This is a very heavy rare treasure that you should work into nabbing as it'll boost your score beautifully. With these additions detailed, the rest of the match should play out as usual, and for this particular map we found sticking to our immediate area around the Beagle presented more than enough items to see us romp to victory without having to get too engaged in fisticuffs with the other team!

Win the match and you'll get yourself another castaway!

Investigation Complete!

