Welcome to Nintendo Life's Pikmin 4 Engulfed Castle walkthrough. In our Pikmin 4 guide series, we'll be showing you All Treasure Locations, all Gear and Item Upgrades, all Oatchi Abilities, all Pikmin Type Locations, all Onion Upgrade and Flarlic locations, All Region Walkthroughs, All Dungeon Walkthroughs and more besides!

It's time to jump into Battle In A Box!

Pikmin 4: Battle In A Box Guide

This Dandori battle switches things up by having item values fluctuate, meaning you'll need to time your retrievals to score the most points. Get a treasure back to base at the right time and you'll score double!

Once the match kicks off, as it's a relatively easy one on the Dandori scale, don't focus too much on the bonus points this time around, and simply get busy marching up and down the right side of the arena to grab the fruit, gold nuggets, buried items and defeat the one big enemy you've got on this side.

As things progress you should get a few double scores by chance and, once you have a healthy lead, start moving into the centre where there are a few bigger items to snatch up. As usual, the key here is to stay in control, keep grabbing pellets to make more Pikmin and ensure none of your team are left idle.

You can also hinder the progress of your opponent by attacking their Oatchi and squabbling over fruit they are carrying, but you shouldn't need to go down this route just yet as this is a fairly easy confrontation.

With the battle completed, head back to the surface and get the castaway to the Beagle ASAP!

Investigation Complete!

Make sure to check out our full Pikmin 4 Walkthrough Hub for more guides, hints and tips!