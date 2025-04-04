Nintendo Treehouse 3rd April 2025

Nintendo followed up its jam-packed Switch 2 Direct with an equally jam-packed Treehouse presentation focused solely on gameplay reveals.

The first of two livestreams took us through a whole bunch of titles and features heading to Switch 2 at some point this year but, at a little over four hours long, there's every chance that you didn't catch every reveal on first watch. Below, we have provided a breakdown of every gameplay section, so you can pick and choose what you'd like to watch.

Let's dive in...

Nintendo Treehouse - Live 3rd April 2025 - The Full Presentation

If you want to watch all four hours of the event from start to finish, you can find the full stream below.

Every Gameplay Reveal

Now then, let's take a look at some of that fresh gameplay footage in the order it was shown. Things started, naturally, with this prized plumber...

Mario Kart World - Grand Prix

Donkey Kong Bananza - Intro