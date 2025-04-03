Folks, I am not a graphics or frame rate snob. I grew up playing 50hz games and my main system of choice is an eight-year-old tablet. I love style and art over visuals, and sometimes I even tolerate rough framerates. I might be a little more unforgiving in 2025 than I was a few years ago, but look, I want good games, good experiences, not pristine visual experiences.
Playing Breath of the Wild and Tears of the Kingdom on Switch 2 might have changed that, though. I might be becoming a frame rate snob. And I honestly can't believe how much better both games look and run on Switch 2.
I only got to spend about 10 minutes with both games, both handheld and docked, but even with that little time, it told me everything I needed to know. Two games that are technical marvels on older hardware — the earlier of these on Wii U, even! — are still technical marvels on a new console. Just even prettier.
The handheld station took me through the very beginning of both games — leaving the shrine and emerging from the darkness into the light of Hyrule. Immediately, you could tell the difference in frame rate as Link strolled slowly forward towards a chest in Breath of the Wild, kicked it, and proceeded to wince and hop on one foot as he nursed the other.
While that frame rate increase is consistent in both handheld and docked — and I tried, I promise, by stacking up fire fruit and bombs and anything else that might cause a lot of damage — it impressed me most when I was holding the actual console in my hands. No longer do I have to worry about blurring and frame drops as I run through the grass while bokoblins are chasing after me with flaming spears. Now I can cause as much havoc as I want without my Switch fan going nuts.
The biggest "wow" moment came from the beautiful title drop in Tears of the Kingdom. Leaving the shrine is evocative of its predecessor, but the literal gravity of jumping off of a ledge and through the clouds as light beams down onto the earth and Sky Islands brought a tear to my eye for the second time. I've already poured 300 hours into this game once - is a single tear going to make me do it again, just because of how good the skydives look?
For both games, it was honestly akin to picking them up for the very first time all over again. HDR makes the ethereal and warm Korok Forest glow in green, and the water sparkles in the sky-high Water Temple. Not even Ultra Hand shenanigans could force much of a blemish out of Tears of the Kingdom.
It's sometimes so easy to forget just how underpowered the original Switch is, and situations like this highlight just how much work has not only gone into making both BOTW and TOTK run as well as they do on Switch (and they run extremely well given the hardware), but also just how much more work in general has gone into these games. Two franchise-defining, industry-defining titles; without their existence, gaming would be in a very different space.
Gliding down from Sheikah Towers in BOTW, the draw distance and pop-in wasn't great on Switch — it was okay, but again, limitation, scale, etc. On Switch 2, that's completely minimised and you can see much further out, and much clearer. The same of course goes for TOTK, but with the extra detail, ruins, and even layers, it all feels that much more impressive.
I realise I'm gushing about these games again, but it's amazing to see a whole new realised 'feel' for these titles. The load times have been completely slashed, and now any kind of warp, in both games, will only take around 7-8 seconds. Just think about that for a second, especially with Tears of the Kingdom. Under 10 seconds to load that map?
Take 2
Like Alana, I found the improvements incredibly noticeable, at first. Within just a couple of minutes, though, after getting involved with the business end of a Guardian's laser, my perceptions settled to a point where the game just felt like BOTW. I was just there, in the world, pottering around and laughing about being used to having a lot more stamina than the demo save file gave me. I very quickly forgot about the enhancements and it felt like, 'Yeah, this is what it's always been like, no!?"
Of course, it hasn't, and firing up the OG version reiterates just what a bump this upgrade is. My point, though, is that the smoother gameplay quickly became my 'new normal' and I was just playing one of the best games ever made. Oh-no-what-can-you-do.
I'll definitely be upgrading my copy of TOTK, which I'm still a long way from 100%-ing (need to get those Koroks!), but I wasn't moved to the point that I'd replay BOTW just to experience it in this new form. And honestly, having to have my phone around with a separate app running is irritating. Could that not have been an in-game thing? The immersiveness of this world is key with these games - I don't want to be pulled out by a mobile app and worrying about battery drain! - Gavin
It's a huge commitment to go through these games again, I know. You can at least transfer your save data over to Switch 2 from Switch — if you choose to upgrade, that is. And the Zelda Notes app will help scoop up those last remaining Koroks.
But the real question lies in the pricing. Is a performance and visual boost really worth the extra $10-$20? I honestly don't know. And I've been showering praise on these upcoming releases. Both these upgrades will be free to NSO Expansion Pack subscribers, but it's hard to swallow when you can often upgrade games on other consoles, for more significant additions, for lower prices.
However, for the first time since first booting up either BOTW or TOTK, the Switch 2 Editions made me feel like a kid again. These open-world Zelda games are true marvels with a magic about them that nothing else has quite matched yet. They've inspired a new generation of game developers, creators, writers, critics, inventors, and more. And all it took was one Link, some simple tools, a whole lot of imagination, and the most beautiful apocalyptic version of Hyrule possible.
Comments 30
I saw them in the Threeshouse, and wow... They do look stunning.
I'm considering paying the extra for the improved versions (which should be for free, but Nintendo is Nintendo...)
I can't wait for this. I spent over 100 hours on totk, I seriously love the game, but the performance and the image quality on my 4K 65 inch screen was pretty bad for me. It always bothered me. I can't wait to jump in again on my switch 2.
Whoa, the upgrades are free to NSO Expansion Pass members?! That's very cool! I'll definitely be picking up a physical edition of the TOTK Switch 2 version at some point - as I took advantage of the voucher program for a digital copy on Switch 1 - but it'd be cool to upgrade my digital copy in the interim.
im very curious about how all this will go down with people, specifically about having to purchase upgrades for games.
I do NOT like that you have to use an app on a smart phone to use half the crap in the new update!
I want my games, fully featured, on the damn console!
Has it been confirmed if these Switch 2 editions are a Switch 1 cart in a box with an upgrade code, or is it a red Switch 2 cart with the upgrade on the cart itself?
@digitalspade To be fair, there are also free upgrades. If Nintendo (or some other developer) spends time developing new content and upgrading the game (not just increasing the resolution), then I think it's fair for the upgrade to cost some money.
That said, the new features in BotW and TotK aren't really something that I care about. The visual upgrade is massive, though, so I'll likely upgrade anyway.
@Spider-Kev you could always use the Wii U.
My only gripe on Switch BOTW was when looking at bokoblin towers (?) from distance they looked empty, then as you glided towards them all the monsters popped in. Hugely jarring, I hope this is now fixed!
@the_beaver
If you pay for NSO + Expansion Pack they are free
@Jam777 only while you're subscribed though, so you're only renting the upgrade
Yeah I had no idea these upgrades were free for NSO users. That's honestly pretty great. At this point the service is actually worth it without this bonus. I still think 500 dollars is an outrage. An outrage!
I'm personally very disappointed with the S2E Zelda's.
Where is the extra content like Kirby's Star-Crossed World? Why did they pair the two games together, when they could have spread them out and focus on just BOTW first, devoting more time to add more performance options, better textures and extra content?
@Dimey
Okay...? I haven't stopped paying for my NSO + Expansion pack since initiating it years ago so that's literally a nonissue for me
“You can at least transfer your save data over to Switch 2 from Switch — if you choose to upgrade, that is.”
Wait - so do you NEED to upgrade to play these games on Switch 2? You can’t just play the bog-standard version without having to pay?
Reading between the lines, if your NSO subscription runs out, I assume your BOTW TOTK access does too
Nintendo charging for the same map 4 times now on total?
@Spider-Kev
Don't you have a phone?!
I may have missed it, but does the BotW S2 Edition include the DLC? I’d love Champions Ballad upgraded.
And what the heck prime 2 & 3? WW on NSO GameCube??? What about TP.
These games have allegedly (rumour mill) been complete for years! And MP4 drops and unless you have a Wii still running there is no chance to visit MP 2 and 3. Please don’t release them (or TP) via GameCube NSO or I’ll be very disappointed. Waves fist at Nintendo (but only a little because I still want my switch 2)
I just emulated them
@Ulysses Not for nothing, but we ought to keep our expectations in check here. Had you told me two days ago, that Nintendo would go back and actually add official HDR support, 1440p and 60 fps support to BotW, I would have been delighted. Both by the fact, that they bothered to do that and the fact, that Switch 2 would by implication be able to handle it.
Anything like virtualized geometry to deal with the LOD issues would have needed extensive engine changes, I presume, so not really an easy "fix".
Yes, more could have been done, but the Switch 2 is still very much a limited system and not everyone is Retro Studios, not even at Nintendo. Not to mention that Metroid was almost 100% a cross-gen design from the ground up since the day development got rebooted!
But yeah, in theory ...something like RTGI ... that WOULD have been transformative for sure ...
I don’t have the Switch versions, so these will be no-brainers for me!
@KBuckley27 Kirby demands that you repent.
Folk harp on about frames per seconf and pixels per inch ad nauseum these days like they are the sole basis for what constitutes a good game. Yet...they don't feel comfortable paying for more. Converely, so much craft can be put on expression and gameplay that people often overlook it when watching trailers. But lose it on a nice still shot or a character just standing looking badass lol. The wall jumping in Mario Kart was my single fave point of the Direct. Much like how Mario threw cappy in the Odyssey reveal. Same buzz for me. Gameplay. But if you want moar powah, ya pay for it. It's why we upgrade consoles every gen like a nervous twitch lol.
@Jam777 I know, but I just don't want to pay for online...
@timp29 Even if they release them on NSO, that doesn’t mean they won’t release remastered versions. Heck, the Wii U could already play WW and TP, and they still released the remastered versions.
After loving BotW for some reason I didn’t click with ToTK and probably only put 5-10 hours into it.
S2 could be a good time for me to try again!
@Ulysses At least they got something compared to Mario Odyssey, which is just getting some slight upgrades (for free, though, so I guess it’s fine).
@the_beaver Sony is doing the same thing with the PS4 to PS5 titles. Sometimes not offering an option either and making you pay full price again.
I find humorous that Nintendo has to giveaway their company to make people happy, but everyone gets finger pointed at if you don’t buy two copies of Spider-Man on PlayStation and/or PC.
If you have NSO+Expansion, then it’s part of your service at launch and you don’t need to pay for it separately.
