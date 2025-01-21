At a glance, Switch 2 has a near-identical form factor to its predecessor: a hybrid screen, detachable Joy-Con, and a dock to group it all together. But just because the device appears the same, that doesn't mean there aren't some substantial changes going on under the hood.

In this guide, we look at the new Nintendo Switch 2 dock with confirmed details, leaked info, and rumours covering the cables and connections it supports and how the new dock is different from the original.

Nintendo Switch 2 Dock - The Details

While we don't have the official measurements for the Switch 2 dock just yet, we can confidently say that it's a fair amount bigger than the 'Switch 1' dock (which stood at 104mm x 173mm x 54mm).

Measurements leaked by Dbrand put the Switch 2 width at 200mm with the Joy-Con detached, so eyeballing the reveal trailer it appears to be approximately 20cm wide (as with the current model, the dock is approximately the same width as the console). That's the best intel we have until we get official measurements.

The Switch 2 dock leaves more screen on display thanks to its rounded corners, and it also appears thinner than its predecessor, although it's difficult to tell from the first-look trailer.

As for connections, an HDMI port is the only certainty, with the reveal showcasing the dock plugged into a nearby TV. It's reasonable to assume it will charge using USB-C AC adapter via a port and include other USB ports.

Leaks which supposedly show the back of the dock suggest that it musters the same 15V output voltage as the Switch OLED, but its input voltage has been increased to 20V. It's also rumoured to ship with a 60W charger.

Switch 2 Dock Rumours & FAQ



Here is a selection of common Nintendo Switch 2 dock questions covering rumoured features and functions:

Can you put Switch 1 into Switch 2's dock?

Nintendo hasn't officially commented on potential interoperability with Switch docks. We may not have the official answer until we have the Switch 2 dock (and a 'Switch 1' screen) in our hands.

Leaks suggest that the Switch 2 dock is capable of 4K upscaling. Combined with the rumoured more powerful charger, we'd imagine that Nintendo wouldn't recommend putting your old console in the new dock but that is speculation for now. It's possible.

Conversely, what happens if you put Switch 2 into Switch 1's dock? Is it possible to use the new Switch with the old dock?

That one seems a lot simpler. As per the pre-reveal leaks, the Switch 2 appears to have an extra 'lip' on the bottom around its USB-C port, meaning the new console won't sit correctly in your classic hub.

Is the Nintendo Switch 2 4K?

Switch 2 is rumoured to feature an upscaling solution similar to Nvidia's DLSS technology for 4K output, although we still don't know for sure.

While not the same as native 4K presentation, this upscaling approach would allow Switch 2 to hit visuals that appear much closer to the realms of 4K, while maintaining the console's small form factor and hopefully lessened price tag.

Nintendo patents from 2021 revealed that the company has toyed with upscaling technology, but we'll have to wait and see how integral the Switch 2 dock is to that.