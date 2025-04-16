Nintendo Switch 2
The Nintendo Switch 2 is finally out this June, and it's likely that many of you have started budgeting for the new console. There's a lot of confusion and information going around on pricing for the new system — which will be the place to play all of the latest and greatest Nintendo games — and with the Switch 1 still hanging around, we want to lay out the facts as we know them.

In this guide, we break down the Nintendo Switch 2 cost and Switch 2 software prices.

How much is a Nintendo Switch 2?

The new Nintendo console comes in at $449.99 / £395.99 / €469,99 when it launches on 5th June 2025. That's a bit more expensive than the Switch, particularly in certain European countries.

Those prices aren't universal, of course, so we've listed a number of countries along with the price of the standard console below. Note that these prices are for the Switch 2 console and not the Mario Kart World bundle, which will also be available at launch for a slightly higher price.

We'll add to this list as more prices are unveiled, and if there are any changes, too.

Country Switch 2 Local Price
Australia $699.95 AUD
Canada $629.99 CAD
Denmark 6199.99 DKK
Finland €589,99
France €469,99
Germany €469,99
Italy €469.99
Japan (Japanese / International) ¥49,980 / ¥69,980
New Zealand $799.99 NZD
Norway 6695 NOK
South Korea ₩648,000
Spain €469,99
Sweden 6795 SEK
United Kingdom £395.99 GBP
United States $449.99 USD

How much are Switch 2 games?

Like with the Switch 1, and with other consoles, Switch 2 game prices will vary depending on the developer, publisher, and format.

As always, expect Nintendo's first-party offerings to be higher than the majority of games. Mario Kart World is leading the way here, priced at $79.99 / £74.99 / €89.99 for a physical copy, which is a premium price. However, digital prices look to be cheaper, with Eurogamer reporting that MKW will cost £66.99 in the UK.

Not all first-party games will cost the same, with Nintendo pricing titles on a case-by-case basis. Donkey Kong Bananza, for instance, will be $69.99 / £66.99 for a physical copy. Pricing for many games haven't been revealed in all regions, and things may change, so keep an eye on the My Nintendo Store (or your local retailers).

Meanwhile, plenty of indie titles, HD remasters, and other third-party games will be coming in at lower prices. There are digital-only games and Game-Key Card releases where the price is lower, too, at the cost of not physically fully owning the title.

Lastly, some Nintendo Switch games will be getting a Nintendo Switch 2 Edition, which you can either purchase physically or, if you already own the game on Switch 1, download an upgrade pack for around $10.00 for Breath of the Wild, for example.

Switch 2 Price FAQ

Here are a selection of common Nintendo Switch 2 price questions that people also ask:

How does Switch 2's price compare to Switch 1?

It's a fair bit more. That's not entirely unexpected given that the Switch 2 is a more powerful and bigger system than the Switch, but the price difference is noticeable.

The standard Switch model currently costs $299.99 / £259.99 / €299,99, meaning the new console is around $150.00 / £140.00 / €160,00 more expensive. For comparisons to the OLED and Lite models, make sure you read our full guide on Switch 1 prices.

Is Switch 2 cheaper in other countries?

In some cases, yes, the Switch 2 is a little bit cheaper in other countries. But that of course doesn't factor in shipping, travel costs, or regional price fluctuations.

For example, you can pre-order a Nintendo Switch 2 in Australia for $699.95 AUD; that's roughly $445.39 USD, meaning the console is about $5 USD cheaper. It's not a huge saving, but it adds up.

In Nordic countries, some fans are considering travelling to other European countries as the price comes in lower. In Finland, the Switch 2 costs around €589 (~£510/$652), compared to €469,99 (~£403/$533) in places such as Germany, France, and Spain.

Will the Switch 2 go up in price because of tariffs?

Honestly, right now, we don't have a clue.

The only thing we know for certain is that pre-orders have been delayed in the United States and Canada as a result of the tariff hikes on goods from Vietnam, Cambodia, Japan, and a number of other countries. Those tariff increases have since been paused for 90 days at 10% on most countries except China, where tariffs are a lot higher.

There's no official word on whether prices for the console will go up in the US and Canada, but there's a chance. We'll update this guide as soon as we know more.

Will the original Switch become cheaper when Switch 2 launches?

Maybe...? Nintendo hasn't said anything about reducing the Switch 1's price.

Nintendo didn't drop the price of the Wii U when the Switch launched, so we don't know what it'll do when the Switch 2 arrives.

Is the original Nintendo Switch being discontinued?

Nope, not for now at least. Nintendo has said that it plans to continue support for the original Switch, which makes sense given the absolutely huge install base.

The console has sold over 150 million units (as of December 2024) and it continues to sell, even as we approach a new era of Nintendo.

Is it worth buying an original Switch instead?

It totally depends! While you won't be able to play Mario Kart World or Donkey Kong Bananza, you'll still have access to tons of excellent games on the Switch 1.

The Switch 2 is backwards compatible with almost all Switch 1 games — you can find a complete list of games with compatibility issues in our Backwards Compatible guide — but the older console is a big cheaper. Of course, Nintendo won't be supporting the older Switch forever, so there's that to consider.

Hopefully, this guide has been helpful. If you're after more Nintendo Switch 2 advice, check out our Switch 2 guides for more useful info.