The Nintendo Switch 2 is finally out this June, and it's likely that many of you have started budgeting for the new console. There's a lot of confusion and information going around on pricing for the new system — which will be the place to play all of the latest and greatest Nintendo games — and with the Switch 1 still hanging around, we want to lay out the facts as we know them.

In this guide, we break down the Nintendo Switch 2 cost and Switch 2 software prices.

Please note that some external links on this page are affiliate links, which means if you click them and make a purchase we may receive a small percentage of the sale. Please read our FTC Disclosure for more information.

How much is a Nintendo Switch 2?

The new Nintendo console comes in at $449.99 / £395.99 / €469,99 when it launches on 5th June 2025. That's a bit more expensive than the Switch, particularly in certain European countries.

Those prices aren't universal, of course, so we've listed a number of countries along with the price of the standard console below. Note that these prices are for the Switch 2 console and not the Mario Kart World bundle, which will also be available at launch for a slightly higher price.

We'll add to this list as more prices are unveiled, and if there are any changes, too.