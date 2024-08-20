News It's Official, The Nintendo Museum Opens October 2024 "A free Nintendo Account is required to make a reservation"

Ticket Drawing

"Tickets are sold via a randomly selected drawing. Entries will be accepted beginning three months prior to your visit. The cost of the ticket must be paid after your entry is drawn. A free Nintendo Account is required to enter the drawing and purchase tickets." "Regarding first-come, first-served ticket sales - After the drawing is over, if there are any tickets available due to cancellations, etc., tickets may be purchased on a first-come, first-served basis. First-come, first-served ticket sales will be announced on the ticketing website. Tickets for time slots up to two months in advance may become available for sale."

Making a reservation for the Craft & Play Workshop

"Visits to the workshop require same-day reservations. A separate fee is required to participate. Reservations are on a first-come, first-served basis, so if you're interested, be sure to request a reservation as soon as possible upon entering the museum." "You can check available time slots and make reservations at the information counter in the lobby on the 1st floor of Exhibition Building 1 or at the Craft & Play workshop information desk on the 2nd floor of Exhibition Building 3."

Ticket Drawing process

A free Nintendo Account is required to make a reservation.

Tickets are sold via a randomly selected drawing.

Drawing results will be sent out via email, or you can check the Home page of the ticketing website.

If you are selected, you will be asked to complete your purchase. Only credit cards can be used to pay for tickets.

Please make a reservation in the name of the person visiting the museum. We will check your identification on the day of your visit.

Visits to the workshop require same-day reservations. A separate fee is required to participate.

Ticket Pricing

Adults (ages 18+) - 3,300 yen

Youth (ages 12 - 17) - 2,200 yen

Child (ages 6-11) - 1,100 yen

Preschooler (ages 0-5) - free entry

*All prices include tax.

*Children ages 11 or younger must be accompanied by a guardian. When purchasing a child ticket (11 or younger), also purchase at least one adult ticket (18+).

*Admission is free for preschoolers with accessibility needs. Tickets for adults and children with accessibility needs are sold at the same price as child tickets. One companion may also buy a ticket for the price of a child ticket. On the day of your visit, please present a certification of accessibility need (or Mirairo ID) to enter the museum.

Accepted Forms of Payment

Accepted credit card brands for ticket purchases include Visa, Mastercard, and JCB. Prepaid credit and debit cards issued by these credit card companies are also accepted. Here's what can be used at the museum and elsewhere:

"In addition to cash, various credit cards, prepaid transit cards, and QR code payments are also accepted as forms of payment in the museum, including in the café and the shop."

Operating Hours

Opening hours: 10:00 - 18:00

Closed:

Tuesdays (if Tuesday is a national holiday, the museum will be open but closed the following day (wednesday)

Through the New Year's holiday season (Dec. 30 - Jan. 3)

Location

Here's the museum address, which is a quick walk from Ogura Station:

56 Kaguraden, Ogura-cho, Uji-shi, Kyoto 611-0042

Getting There

Nintendo mentions how the museum does not offer parking spaces for cars, motorcycles, or bicycles. You'll need to catch public transportation (excluding taxis) to reach the museum.

"Please take public transportation, excluding taxis, to reach the museum.

Do not travel to the museum by cars, motorcycles, bicycles, or taxis.

For those with accessibility needs, information on reserving parking space will be sent to you by email." Access - From the Train Station 5-minute walk from the East exit of Ogura Station (Kintetsu Railway Kyoto Line)

8-minute walk from the North exit of JR Ogura Station (JR Nara Line)

22-minute walk from the North exit of Uji Station (JR Nara Line)

For visitors using a wheelchair or stroller - The underground passageway outside the station connecting the West exit and East exit of Ogura Station has only stairs (no elevators or slopes). If you are using a wheelchair or stroller, please use the alternative route shown in blue on the map.

Museum Map

1F

2F

Nintendo Shop

Opening hours: 10:00 - 18:00

"In addition to official merchandise themed after Nintendo game worlds and characters, the shop also carries items available only at Nintendo Museum." *The shop is located inside Nintendo Museum and is open only to ticket holders. This shop is operated by NOMURA medias Co., Ltd.

Hatena Burger Cafe

Opening hours: 10:00 - 18:00

Seating capacity; approximately 130 guests There are over 270,000 combinations. You can custom order your own hamburger by combining your preferred ingredients.

Special drinks and sides are on the menu as well. *Menu items and prices are subject to change without notice. Thank you for understanding.

*Lacto-ovo vegetarian options (contain eggs and dairy products) are available on our menu.

*Wheelchair-accessible seating is also available. Please speak to the staff.

*High chairs are available. Please speak to the staff.

*The café is located inside Nintendo Museum and is open only to ticket holders. This café is operated by Smiles Co., Ltd.

Interactive Exhibits

Each visitor's play ticket is pre-loaded with 10 coins. These coins can be used inside the museum to experience interactive exhibits. Visitors can experience the interactive exhibits as much as those 10 coins allow. You cannot purchase additional coins. You may choose to participate in different interactive exhiibits once, or experience the same one multiple times.

Exhibits

We'll keep updating this guide with more details.