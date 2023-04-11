Nintendo Live is coming to Seattle, Washington in North America this September. Following the successful Nintendo Live in Japan last October, the event will be making the jump over the pond and will be bringing fans "way to experience the games and worlds of Nintendo".

More details will be revealed closer to the event, but Nintendo has given us a high-level overview of what to expect — games, tournaments, live stage performances, photo opportunities, and more. Nintendo of America CEO Doug Bowser said of the announcement that:

“Fans of all ages can currently experience the unique games, characters and worlds of Nintendo on Nintendo Switch, but we want to expand that scope with a new experience... With Nintendo Live 2023, we’re giving attendees a chance to celebrate together with family, friends and the broader Nintendo community in the spirit of fun and creating long-lasting memories"

Last year's event in Japan featured a live concert with DJ K.K. from Animal Crossing and Deep Cut from Splatoon 3 holding their own concerts. We don't know whether these musical maestros will be in attendance in Seattle later this year, but we can hope!

You can check out all of the detail for Nintendo Live 2023 over on the official website. For now, put a circle around September and start planning for your trip to Seattle, Washington.