Nintendo Live is coming to Seattle, Washington in North America this September. Following the successful Nintendo Live in Japan last October, the event will be making the jump over the pond and will be bringing fans "way to experience the games and worlds of Nintendo".
More details will be revealed closer to the event, but Nintendo has given us a high-level overview of what to expect — games, tournaments, live stage performances, photo opportunities, and more. Nintendo of America CEO Doug Bowser said of the announcement that:
“Fans of all ages can currently experience the unique games, characters and worlds of Nintendo on Nintendo Switch, but we want to expand that scope with a new experience... With Nintendo Live 2023, we’re giving attendees a chance to celebrate together with family, friends and the broader Nintendo community in the spirit of fun and creating long-lasting memories"
Last year's event in Japan featured a live concert with DJ K.K. from Animal Crossing and Deep Cut from Splatoon 3 holding their own concerts. We don't know whether these musical maestros will be in attendance in Seattle later this year, but we can hope!
You can check out all of the detail for Nintendo Live 2023 over on the official website. For now, put a circle around September and start planning for your trip to Seattle, Washington.
[source nintendo.com]
Comments (21)
Here comes all the Switch 2 rumors.
About damn time they showed up here in North America! Man, I was starting to think this was gonna be another Japanese exclusive event.
Is this the first Nintendo Live outside of Japan? I've always just assumed it was a JP exclusive thing.
Nonetheless, this is super cool and I'd love to go....if I wasn't situated on the entirely opposite side of the world. Oh well XD
Doesn’t look like this is going to be replacing E3 in any way, so we better not hold our breaths for any announcements
"Tournaments"
I sleep whenever they do 'invitational' tournaments with a bunch of youtubers and twitch people play in a Nintendo-official tournament.
However, I LOVED watching the 2015 and 2017 NWC events, especially the open qualifying events nationwide so that anyone could earn an invite by actually being good at a game. Seeing people compete across a bunch of different titles where no one knows what the next round will bring is great fun.
Oh and a reminder to all: I think Wii U Super Mario Maker courses can still be downloaded. Be sure to grab the 2017 courses!
Announcing plans for September and being quiet about everything else makes me worry that Nintendo's June/Summer plans are going to be pretty light. I almost wonder if Nintendo wants the world to shut up on Switch 2/future rumors for at least a little while by releasing Zelda in May and keeping that the focus through Summer 2023. I hope we get some sort of announcement broadcast in Summer, even if it is just a partner showcase.
So..... September for Nintendo's announcements?
We're getting Pikmin 4 in July, so there is plenty on the way from Nintendo up until this event. In any case, this should be cool.
If they bring the Splatoon idol concerts outside Japan for the first time, I might seriously go. Never been to Seattle or Washington State in general and only gone as far west as Arizona, but do it for the Western Splatoon fans, Nintendo!
I’m still expecting another Nintendo summer of silence but this doesn’t conflict with the typical September Direct at all.
It’s times like this I wish I lived in Seattle
I saw them post this on Instagram, and I love how similar it is to E3 without being E3
I’m guessing Ninty had money pencilled in the budget for E3 at the beginning of the year before they decided to skip it, and have just used some of it on this.
I wouldn’t be surprised an East Coast event will also pop up.
If this isn't the first of its kind, I'm not expecting any announcements. As for June, I could see anything being released in August being small-ish and just announced on Twitter.
Are we likely to see a Direct this June in the absence of E3?
Removed - trolling
@Don does a Direct Mini Partner Showcase count?
Did they give any dates beyond “September”? Hard to make plans for something when you don’t know when it is, unless it’s every day in September and it’s 30 days long?🤷🏻♂️
Did they give a location beyond “Seattle”? Unless each day in September is at a different location to keep fan’s guessing and on their toes.😂
Whenever Nintendo says something I always seem to have more questions than answers.😝
Seems kind’ve odd to have a Nintendo specific convention in Seattle during September, when Nintendo already has a presence in PAX West. Could just do all your competitive stuff and concerts there like in the past.
@KBuckley27
I meant a General Direct. Never cared for partner presentations.
this is sounds super interesting, hope it will come to europe too. Hope it's something like the blizzcon
Switch 2 won’t be released in 2023, but it will obviously be announced this year.
Tap here to load 21 comments
Leave A Comment
Hold on there, you need to login to post a comment...