Subscribe to Nintendo Life on

In case you missed the initial announcement, Nintendo Live 2023 is currently taking place this weekend in Seattle. The event is packed with all sorts of entertainment and as part of this Nintendo is also showcasing its upcoming Switch release Super Mario Bros. Wonder.

Nintendo's Treehouse held a live hands-on gameplay demo - showcasing some earlier courses, the power-ups and the game's multiplayer. Thankfully, it's also uploaded the full recording on its YouTube channel. It's well worth a look if you want to see how the game plays with other people.

Super Mario Bros. Wonder is also available to play for the first time at Nintendo Live 2023. In addition to this, the event features experience zones, live performances, a variety stage, NintendoVS tournaments and a special Nintendo pop-up store where you can get your hands on all sorts of merchandise.

This event run from now until 4th September, and the schedule over the next three days includes a Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Championship, Zelda Orchestra, Super Mario Big Band, Smash Bros. Ultimate tournament and Splatoon 3 Championship. You can learn more on Nintendo's official website.