Nintendo Live 2023 will run from 1st to 4th September at the Seattle Convention Center alongside PAX West, Nintendo has announced.

It will be a ticketed event, and tickets are free — although you'll need to register and be selected. Registration for tickets starts on May 31 at 9am PT and runs until June 22 at 11:59pm PT.

If you plan on heading to PAX West, Nintendo specifically notes that "a PAX West badge alone does not guarantee entry" and encourages attendees to check out the official PAX West website "for details as they become available."

Interestingly, in its FAQ on the event, Nintendo states the following on the subject of "new product announcements":

No such announcements are planned. Nintendo Live 2023 is first and foremost an in-person celebration of Nintendo fun for all members of the family.

Unsurprising given the focus of the event, but good to have it confirmed.

Nintendo Live 2023, first revealed back in April, is the first Nintendo Live event to run outside Japan, and will see invited fans participating in tournaments (Mario Kart 8 Deluxe and Splatoon 3) and photo ops, plus witness live stage performances and various other Nintendo-related goodness. There will be merch and hands-on gameplay booths, of course, although we wouldn't pin our hopes on any big reveals or anything like that.

Here are the official details, as per Nintendo's PR blurb:

How To Register

First, visit the Nintendo Live website and register for an opportunity to be randomly selected to receive free tickets. The registration period starts on May 31 at 9 a.m. PT and will remain open until June 22 at 11:59 p.m. PT. Eligible Nintendo Account holders who are at least 18 years old can register for the drawing. You can easily sign up for an account here if you don’t already have one. For groups of two or more, each attendee with their own Nintendo Account must be linked to the same free Nintendo Account Family group. This ensures that all parties in the same group can attend together and on the same day. If selected, attendance will be for one event day. More details about registering for and visiting Nintendo Live 2023 can be found on the Nintendo Live website.

Heading to PAX West?

Nintendo Live 2023 will take place at the Seattle Convention Center alongside the PAX West gaming and pop-culture convention. PAX West badge holders who are interested in attending Nintendo Live 2023 can visit the official PAX West website for details as they become available. Please note that a PAX West badge alone does not guarantee entry.

Tournament Play

In addition to Nintendo Switch gameplay, photo ops with costume characters like Mario and Luigi, a stage with live performances, a pop-up Nintendo store with merchandise and additional family-focused activities, Nintendo Live 2023 will also host the Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Championship 2023 and Splatoon 3 Championship 2023 tournaments! Online qualifiers* for these tournaments will begin May 27, where the top performers will secure their tickets to Nintendo Live 2023 and the opportunity to compete against the best on the big stage. Registration for the qualifiers opens today at 9 a.m. PT! For details about how to register, head to https://nintendo.com/events/articles/nintendo-live-2023-championship-qualifiers.