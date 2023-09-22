In this entry for our Metroid Prime Remastered guide, we'll be listing out every location for the Power Bomb upgrades. There aren't many here, but locating them can be a bit of a faff if you're not sure where to look. Each item listed will link out to our full walkthrough, where you'll be able to see exactly how to obtain each upgrade.

Collecting all Power Bomb upgrades alongside the Missile Expansions, Energy Tanks, and Scan Entries is key to obtaining a 100% completion rating.

Metroid Prime Remastered - All Power Bomb Upgrades

Chozo Ruins

Since you gain the Power Bomb ability quite late in the game, you'll also require the Grapple Beam to grab this expansion, which can be acquired in Phazon Mines.

Phendrana Drifts

There are 2 Power Bomb expansions in Phendrana Drifts, each of which is hidden rather well. Follow our walkthrough if you're struggling to find them.

Magmoor Caverns

Finally, the 1 remaining Power Bomb expansion is hidden in Magmoor Caverns. You shouldn't have too much trouble locating this room, since it also houses one of the 12 Artifacts.

FAQ

What does a Power Bomb do?

The Power Bomb is a great weapon acquired fairly late in the game. Dropping one in Morph Ball mode will result in a vast explosion that will immediately kill any enemy within its radius. It's extremely powerful and this is why the ammo is so low.

It's also useful in destroying any wall or structure in the game that's made of Bendezium.

How do you use the Power Bomb?

Roll up into Morph Ball mode by tapping 'Y'. Then, simply tap 'R' to drop a Power Bomb.

How many Power Bombs does each expansion give you?

You get 2 additional Power Bombs per expansion. You should own 10 in total by the end of the game.

Check out our full Metroid Prime Remastered walkthrough for more tips and tricks.